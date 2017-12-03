BOYS BASKETBALL: Maroons prove too much for Tigers

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EDWARDSVILLE — The word is out, the Belleville West Maroons are pretty good.

The Edwardsville Tigers learned that first hand on Saturday at the SWC at The E showcase at SIUE’s Vadalabene Center. West defeated EHS 67-43 in the final game of the showcase.

It was the first loss of the 2017-18 season for the Tigers, dropping them to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Southwestern Conference. The Maroons improved to 4-1 and 1-0 with the victory.

The game capped a good day of basketball at SIUE. In the first game Alton throttled Granite City 85-44, followed by O’Fallon’s 59-52 win over Collinsville and East St. Louis’ 62-52 victory over Belleville East, leading to the showdown between the Maroons and EHS.

West outsized Edwardsville and used that advantage to dominate them on the boards. Standouts E.J. Liddell and Malachi Smith were especially effective against the Tigers. Smith finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Liddell had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

The Maroons crashed the offensive glass, continually getting second chances and wearing EHS down over the course of the game.

Early on the Tigers held their own, mainly through the offensive efforts of senior guard Jack Marinko. He finished with a game high 22 points for EHS, with 16 of them coming in the first half.

After a quick bucket by West’s Smith to start the game, Marinko answered with a 3-point bucket and a traditional 3-point play to propel the Tigers in front 6-2. The Maroons responded with a 7-0 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from Zion Woodie to catapult back on top 9-6.

Caleb Strohmeier of Edwardsville responded with a trey to knot it at 9-9 at the 2:31 mark of the opening frame and that proved to be the last time the Tigers would draw even in the game. When the buzzer sounded on the first quarter West was in front 14-11.

Early buckets in the second quarter pushed the Maroons’ lead to 18-11, but Marinko drained another 3-pointer to cut it 18-14 at the 6:47 mark. A trey by Marinko at the 4:02 mark had EHS within 24-19, but West began to pull away from there.

The Maroons outscored the Tigers 11-4 the rest of the first half to carry a comfortable 35-23 advantage into the locker room.

Edwardsville was only able to dwindle the deficit below 10 points once more. Malik Robinson buried a 3-pointer at the 7:24 mark of the third quarter to get the Tigers within 35-26. Again West answered loudly.

The Maroons raced on a 14-3 spree capped and highlighted by Liddell snatching an offensive rebound and slamming it home over the EHS defense. The dunk happened with 1:09 left in the third and put West ahead 49-29. The Maroons owned a 51-33 lead over the Tigers at the close of the third quarter.

In the fourth Edwardsville could never get closer than 16 points.

Strohmeier joined Marinko in double figures with 11 points before fouling out of the game with 2:16 remaining. They were the only Tigers with more than one field goal in the game.

Lawrence Brazil III joined Smith and Liddell in double digit scoring for West. He punched in 11 points.

Next up for the Maroons is a trip to Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in SWC action. Edwardsville hits the road to go to Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for league play.

× Mike Waldo 12-2-17 Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo talks about the loss to Belleville West on Saturday at the SWC at The E showcase and the matchup issues the Maroons cause.

× Joe Muniz 12-2-17 Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz discusses the win over Edwardsville at the SWC at The E showcase on Saturday and the Maroons' dominant rebounding performance.

× Malachi Smith 12-2-17 Malachi Smith of Belleville West talks about the dominant rebounding performance in the Maroons' victory over Edwardsville on Saturday at SIUE.