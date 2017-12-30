BOYS BASKETBALL: Maroons too much for Alton on boards

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CENTRALIA — The Alton Redbirds hung tough with the Belleville West Maroons early on Saturday afternoon in the Centralia Holiday Tournament semifinals, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

The Maroons (11-1) turned a 2-point lead at halftime into a 72-53 win over the Birds (9-2) to propel them to the championship game at 9 p.m. tonight against either Chicago Marist or Champaign Central who are playing in the other semifinal.

Alton will play the loser of that game at 7:30 p.m. tonight for third place.

Rebounding, rebounding and more rebounding — that was the difference between West and AHS on Saturday. The Maroons outrebounded Alton 48-21 in the game with 25 of those boards coming on the offensive end. West had 24 total rebounds and 16 offensive boards in the first half.

Those physical matchups trying to box the Maroons out just wore down the Redbirds over the game, but they definitely started strong.

Alton owned a 12-11 advantage at the 3:06 mark of the first quarter off of a 3-pointer by Donovan Clay and found itself tied 14-14 with West with 2:02 to go in the opening frame after a Darrell Smith bucket.

The Maroons nabbed a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. Their final basket of the opening frame started an 8-0 run that left them ahead 26-16 at the 6:33 mark of the second. Marcellus Romious hit a 3-pointer to highlight the stretch.

But Alton clawed back. A trey by Clay started a 7-0 spree that got the Redbirds within 26-23 at the 5:14 mark. Clay sank his third 3-pointer of the first half with 1:06 to go in the half to tie it at 32-32.

Unfortunately West’s Malachi Smith scored in the final minute to send the Maroons to the locker room up 34-32.

Smith and highly-touted junior E.J. Liddell led West going into the break with 13 and 11 points respectively. For Alton it was Clay with 13 and Malik Smith with 11 to lead the charge.

The second half was a different story. The dominant offensive rebounding continued for the Maroons and they began to pull away.

AHS tied it on a trey by Malik Smith at 37-37 at the 6:36 mark and were down just 41-39 on 2 free throws from Josh Rivers at the 5:40 mark, but would never get any closer.

West responded with a 10-0 scoring spree that catapulted it ahead 51-39 with 1:01 to play in the third. At the conclusion of the third quarter the Maroons led 56-44 and Alton was never able to dwindle it below a double digit deficit the rest of the way.

Malachi Smith and Liddell each scored 22 to lead the Maroons, while Keith Randolph, Jr. joined them in double digits with 11 points. Smith and Randolph each posted double doubles, with Randolph pulling down 12 rebounds and Smith with 11.

The Redbirds were led by Malik Smith with 19 points, while Clay complimented him with 15. Other scorers were Kevin Caldwell, Jr. with 9, Rivers with 6 and Darrell Smith with 4.

Alton and West will get a rematch quickly. The two squads meet at AHS at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 in Southwestern Conference action.

