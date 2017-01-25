BOYS' BASKETBALL: Marquette 5th, EHS 3rd in state polls

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Jack Marinko and the Edwardsville Tigers boys' basketball team are ranked third in this week's Class 4A state poll.

The Marquette Catholic and Edwardsville boys' basketball teams are heating up as the season comes down to its final month.

Marquette has won 11 games in a row and is 19-2 and Edwardsville is 17-1 and has a 13-game winning streak. Both teams won tournament championships last week.

The Explorers and Tigers also remain in the state rankings. Marquette moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Class 2A poll and Edwardsville remains at No. 3 in the Class 4A poll.

On Saturday, Marquette won the Sparta Tournament by going 4-0, including a win over Murphysboro in the championship game. That same night, Edwardsville placed first in the Salem Tournament, beating Centralia in the title game.

The Tigers also have two first-place votes.

Another local team, Breese Central, is seventh in Class 3A. Marquette lost to Breese Central on Dec. 21 before starting its current winning streak.