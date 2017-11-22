BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette powers by Marissa to move to 2-0

EDWARDSVILLE — The Marquette Catholic Explorers are looking good to start the 2017-18 campaign.

On Tuesday the Explorers improved to 2-0 on the young season by dismantling the Marissa Meteors 59-32 at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic. That win came on the heels of a lopsided 68-26 victory over Lebanon to open the season and the tournament on Monday.

Marquette looks to be making a strong foundation for a chance to repeat as champions at the Turkey Tip-Off. The Explorers defeated Gibault 45-40 in the title tilt last season.

On Tuesday it was 6-foot-7 senior big man Jake Hall that spurred Marquette to victory. Hall poured in a game-high 20 points, including 12 of them coming in a dominant second quarter.

The Explorer defense swarmed on the Meteors, too. They forced Marissa into 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.

Isaiah Ervin kicked things off for Marquette with a 3-pointer to start the scoring on the night. By the close of the first quarter the Explorers owned a 15-7 advantage. They never trailed in the game.

A bucket by Hall early in the second quarter kick started a 17-3 run by Marquette. At the close of the scoring spree the Explorers were up comfortably at 32-10. They carried a 34-13 advantage into the locker room.

They forged ahead 50-24 by the end of the third quarter and even earned a running clock at the 6:29 mark of the fourth quarter on a bucket by Hall that made it 54-24.

A scary moment did occur when senior point guard Sammy Green had to leave the game with a hand injury in the second half. He had his right hand wrapped on the sideline after injuring his thumb according to head coach Steve Medford. Green is considered day-to-day according to Medford, who believes he may have just jammed it.

Joining Hall in double figures on Tuesday was senior guard Reagan Snider with 12 points. The rest of the scoring for the Explorers came from 9 points each from Ervin and Nick Hemann, Green with 6 points, Jayce Maag with 2 and Ki’Juan “Iggy” McGee with 1 point.

Marissa was paced by Cameron Bowlby with 15 points in the loss.

Marquette now meets Southwestern in the tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The Piasa Birds defeated Madison 56-46 in the late quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Thomas Hooks Gym.

× Steve Medford 11-21-17 Marquette head coach Steve Medford discusses the Explorers win over Marissa on Tuesday at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic.