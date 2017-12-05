BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette pulls off second win over MELHS

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ALTON — For the second time in less than two weeks, the Marquette Catholic Explorers celebrated a win over the Metro East Lutheran Knights.

The Explorers improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Prairie State Conference play with a 52-36 win over MELHS on Tuesday in a conference game at Marquette Catholic High. The 16-point margin was the same as the last meeting on Nov. 25, when Marquette beat the Knights 55-39 in the championship game of the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic.

Marquette came back from a slow start to beat the Knights and won its third straight home game.

MELHS stormed to a 7-0 lead and forced the Explorers to make three turnovers during that stretch. The Knights led 16-15 after the first quarter.

But Marquette rallied to take a 24-22 lead at halftime with two free throws from junior Isaiah Ervin in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Ervin finished with eight points.

The Explorers were leading 28-26 early in the third quarter before going on a 7-0 run to boost their lead to 35-26. They went on another 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 50-34.

Senior Reagan Snider led Marquette with 16 points, including nine in the first quarter. He scored two baskets during the Explorers' 7-0 run in the third quarter.

With 3:44 left in the third, Snider made a steal, drove to the basket and made a layup to give the Explorers a 35-26 lead.

Also for Marquette, senior Jake Hall finished with 12 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and that gave his team a 43-31 lead.

The Explorers were 15 for 21 from the free throw line. Ervin made all four of his free throws and Hall, Nick Hemann and Chris Hartich each made three.

Marquette finished 30-4 last season and set the school record for most wins in a season. The Alton school returned most of its players from last winter's team, including Ervin, Snider, Hall, Hemann and Sammy Green.

The Explorers went 4-0 in the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off. They also beat Civic Memorial 58-38 on Nov. 28 and squeaked past Nokomis 39-36 in their conference opener on Friday.

The Explorers will return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Trinity Grammar School from Sydney, Australia at home.

MELHS, which began its conference season on Tuesday, dropped to 3-3. The Knights have lost their last three games after starting 3-0. The Edwardsville school also played its first road game of the season.

The Knights will play two more road games this weekend. They'll travel to Gibault on Friday and Nokomis in a PSC game on Saturday.

The Knights were led by junior Jonah Wilson with eight points. Lucas Paulson had six points and Darion Brooks, Cooper Krone and DaMonte Bean each had five.

MELHS finished 17-15 and captured a Class 1A regional title last year. The Knights lost their top players – Noah Coddington, Braden Woolsey and J.J. Schwarz – to graduation.

