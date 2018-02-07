BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette stays perfect

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

HIGHLAND — With the possibility of being cast in the Class 3A Highland Regional in a couple weeks, the Marquette Catholic Explorers made a statement on Tuesday.

The Explorers traveled to Highland and came away with a 48-37 win over the host Bulldogs. Marquette kept its perfect season intact with the win, improving to 25-0 with 3 regular season games remaining. Highland dipped to 17-8 with the loss.

Only homes games with Roxana on Friday and Breese Central on Feb. 13 and a road game at Waterloo Gibault on Feb. 16 are left on the schedule before the Explorers begin their 3A postseason exploration. They hope it’s as fruitful as the 2016-17 campaign where they produced a program-best 30-4 record and brought home the school’s first sectional title while cast in the 2A playoffs.

There’s no doubt defense has played a key role in last year’s success and this season’s success. On Tuesday Marquette held its 18th opponent in 25 games under 40 points.

The Explorers needed the defensive effort vs. Highland after shooting just 42 percent (18 of 42) on the night, including just 33 percent (8 of 24) in the first half and 13 percent (2 of 15) in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs were as close as 30-28 with 2:29 to go in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Jack Etter. That trey capped a 7-0 run for Highland.

Marquette answered with its own 7-0 run though, closing the third quarter with a 32-28 edge after a Nick Hemann score. Hemann added another bucket to open the fourth quarter and Isaiah Ervin drained a 3-pointer to catapult the Explorers in front 37-28 with 5:02 to play in the game. Highland never got closer than 7 points the rest of the way.

Hemann and fellow big man Jake Hall were the difference on offense in the game. Hemann finished with a team-high 14 points and Hall complemented him with 10. They were the only Explorers in double figures on the night.

After combining to go 0-for-6 in the opening frame, Hemann and Hall were a combined 11-of-12 over the final 3 quarters.

The physicality of the Bulldogs was giving Marquette fits in the first quarter. Highland jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Explorers produced a 7-0 spree to go up 7-5. Reagan Snider hit a pair of shots and Ervin had 3 free throws, but a 3-pointer by Highland’s Jake Kruse at the buzzer left the Bulldogs ahead 8-7 entering the second quarter.

It was Hemann’s basket at the 7:19 mark of the second quarter that put Marquette up 9-8 and it never trailed again. Hemann scored 8 of his 14 in the second frame.

His first field goal of the game kick started another 7-0 spurt for the Explorers, leaving them ahead 14-8 at the 4:19 mark of the second quarter.

Marquette staved off a barrage from Highland’s Brady Feldman in the quarter. Feldman scored all 9 of the Bulldogs’ points in the second quarter and his 3-pointer with 49 seconds to play in the half cut the deficit to 18-17. Feldman finished with a game-high 19 points.

Hemann hit a shot with 2.8 seconds remaining to send the Explorers to the locker room with a 20-17 lead.

Marquette led 30-21 in the third prior to Highland’s 7-0 series to cut it 30-28.

Joining Hemann and Hall in the scorebook for the Explorers were, Snider with 9 points, Ervin with 8 and Sammy Green with 7.

Marquette now returns home to face Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

× Steve Medford 2-6-18 Marquette head coach Steve Medford talks about the gritty defense of the Explorers during a 48-37 win over Highland on the road on Tuesday and the prospect of finishing the regular season undefeated. Marquette is currently 25-0.

× Nick Hemann and Jake Hall 2-6-18 Marquette's Nick Hemann and Jake Hall discuss being undefeated on the season at 25-0 and the Explorers' hard-nosed 48-37 win over Highland on the road Tuesday to keep it going.