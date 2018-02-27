BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette survives Mascoutah, improves to 29-0

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

WATERLOO — The Marquette machine was a little rusty Tuesday after a 10-day layoff, but once it got going the Explorers were able to motor to victory.

Marquette bested the Mascoutah Indians 54-43 in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional semifinals on Tuesday to advance to the regional finals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Explorers will meet either Civic Memorial or Columbia, which meet in the other regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo.

The flawless season remained intact for Marquette at 29-0 with the win, but it didn’t come without some scares. The Indians, which ended their season at 17-13, came out with a ton of energy on Tuesday.

Competing in the 2A playoffs a year ago, the Explorers were bumped up to 3A this season after reaching the super-sectional round of the postseason. The problem is the Marquette schedule was already set for 2A, meaning it ended a week earlier than its 3A cohorts in the playoffs, hence a 10-day layoff since its 42-25 win over Gibault on Feb. 16.

The Indians had 3 games over that span, including a 74-57 win over Freeburg in the regional quarterfinals on Monday and looked ready to go on Tuesday.

Mascoutah rumbled out to a 9-2 over the Explorers to start the game. Jaydon Johnson of the Indians started the contest with a traditional 3-point play to make it 3-0. After Marquette’s Jake Hall recorded a basket, Mascoutah got back-to-back treys from Tyler Jowett to push it to 9-2 at the 5:29 mark of the opening frame.

The Explorers chipped away with 6 straight points on a streaking layup from Sammy Green, a basket by Hall and a score from Reagan Snider on a nifty pass by Hall. It cut the deficit to 9-8 with 1:48 left in the first, but they couldn’t get over the hump.

Mascoutah owned an 11-10 edge entering the second quarter. Marquette didn’t nab its first lead until a 3-pointer by Snider propelled it into the lead at 20-18 with 4:02 left in the half.

Isaiah Ervin added a bucket to push it to 22-18, but the Indians answered with 4 straight points to knot it at 22-22 entering the break.

Woeful shooting plagued the Explorers in the first half, as they were just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc.

More issues arose for Marquette in the third when Green picked up his fourth foul at the 5:42 mark of the quarter. Snider also left the game at the time to be checked out by the trainer.

Jowett of Mascoutah knocked down both free throws off of the Green foul, tying the game at 29-29. The Explorers and Indians then traded baskets to leave it at a 31-31 stalemate with 4:52 left in the quarter.

That’s when Marquette finally got some breathing room. Hall sparked an 8-0 run with an offensive rebound and putback at the 3:32 mark of the third. He followed with another offensive board and score, then a mid-range jumper from Nick Hemann and another score by Hall left the Explorers ahead 39-31 at the close of the third frame. A concerted effort to get the ball inside to its bigs in the second half helped the Marquette get going.

Jayce Maag and Chris Hartrich filled in admirably for Green and Snider over the run, too and Marquette never trailed again.

Mascoutah made it interesting to start the fourth with 5 consecutive points by Shawn Wienstroer, who had a 2-point field goal and a trey, cutting it to 39-36 with 6:25 to play in the game.

The Explorers and Indians then traded baskets, before another big scoring spree by Marquette.

Hall scored with 2:55 to go, kick starting a 13-0 series to put the game away. Green returned to the floor and took care of the rest of the run, going 7-of-8 from the free throw line and adding a couple field goals to push the lead to 54-38 with 1:24 to play and seal the victory.

Hall and Green paced the Explorers with 16 points apiece, while Hemann added 13, Snider netted 5 and Ervin scored 4.

Jowett was the lone double digit scorer for Mascoutah, leading the team with 11 points.

The win leaves Marquette one away from tying the program record for victories at 30. The Explorers were 30-4 a year ago.

