BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette wins second straight Columbia-Freeburg tournament title

COLUMBIA – The Marquette Catholic Explorers got another win over the Civic Memorial Eagles on Saturday.

This time, it helped them win another Columbia-Freeburg Tournament championship.

The Explorers improved to 14-0 after cruising past CM 53-27 in the title game of the 11-team tournament on Saturday at Columbia High. Marquette won its second straight tournament title and its fifth overall.

The Explorers also won their second tournament championship this season. Last month, they came out on top in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off Classic.

Also a month ago, the Eagles won the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament crown at Triad High.

Marquette denied CM its fifth Columbia-Freeburg tournament championship on Saturday. The Bethalto school won tournament titles from 2003-2005 and 2007.

The Eagles played in the tournament championship game for the first time in 10 years on Saturday. They advanced to the title game after finishing first in their pool with a 2-1 record. CM was tied for first with Columbia and Freeburg in Pool A, but was awarded a trip to the title game due to a tiebreaker.

The Explorers, who played in Pool B, finished 4-0 in the tournament. They beat Triad (51-36), Lebanon (70-22) and Waterloo (66-49) in pool play to advance to Saturday's championship game against CM.

Marquette cruised to a 58-38 victory over the Eagles on its home floor on Nov. 28, just three days after winning the MELHS tournament title.

On Saturday, the Explorers stormed to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Alton school led 14-4 after the first quarter and 36-11 at halftime.

Marquette senior Reagan Snider earned tournament MVP honors after finishing with 19 points, including 13 in the second half, with four 3-pointers. He sat out most of the first half after getting his second foul with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.

Snider scored 10 points in the third quarter. He scored on a conventional 3-point play with 5:40 left, nailed a trey with 4:46 to go, then made a blocked shot and grabbed a rebound and made a pass to Isaiah Ervin, who fired a 3-pointer to increase the Explorers' lead to 36-11 and forced CM to call a timeout.

Snider was the Explorers' leading scorer with 55 points in the four games of the tournament. He finished with 22 against Waterloo.

Ervin finished with 11 points against CM and 46 for the tournament. He scored 13 against Triad and 15 against Waterloo.

Junior Nick Hemann and senior Jake Hall each had 10 points.

Hemann earned all-tournament honors after finishing with 40 points in four games. He scored 13 against Triad and 11 against Waterloo.

Green also was named to the all-tournament team. He started the game with a 3-pointer for his only points in the contest. He scored 14 against Lebanon on Friday.

Marquette outrebounded CM 21-6. Hall finished with six rebounds and Hemann had five boards.

The Explorers return to action on Jan. 6 with a road game against Mater Dei. The Eagles' next game will be on Jan. 5 with a home game against Gibault.

CM dropped to 9-5 with the loss to Marquette. The Eagles beat Gibault 54-36 on Wednesday, lost to Freeburg 58-55 on Thursday and beat Columbia 54-48 on Friday.

CM, which placed fourth last year, picked up its second runner-up tournament finish. The Eagles also second in 2002.

Caden Clark scored 10 points to lead the Eagles. He finished with 55 points in the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. He scored 14 against Columbia, 20 against Gibault and 11 against Freeburg.

Senior Jaquan Adams, who had just two points against Marquette, also earned all-tournament honors. He scored 21 points against Columbia and 12 against Freeburg.

Junior Bryce Zupan was the Eagles' top scorer in the tournament with 57 points. He had 15 against Columbia, 13 against Gibault, 22 against Freeburg and seven against Marquette.

Saturday marked the first time two schools from Riverbend area played in the championship game of the Columbia-Freeburg tournament.

