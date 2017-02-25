BOYS' BASKETBALL: Marquette wins second straight regional title

WATERLOO – After his team defeated the Gibault Hawks 54-48 in overtime in the Class 2A Gibault Regional championship game on Friday, Marquette Catholic senior Bryce Pettiford was the first player to hoist the regional championship trophy.

“It's just surreal because all four years, I really didn't play a role in varsity and this is my first year really being on the rotation,” Pettiford said. “There's nothing compared to this.”

Pettiford and four other Marquette seniors will continue their high school basketball careers for at least another game. The Explorers improved to 28-3 and will play the Wesclin Warriors at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Nashville Sectional semifinals. Wesclin also won its regional title game in overtime on Friday – a 74-66 victory over Hillsboro in the Hillsboro Regional championship game.

Nick Messinger, Ryan Ely, Jeremy Strebel and Brady McAfee are the other seniors on the team.

“It's nice anytime you win a regional,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “You talk about tournaments and winning tournaments and those are great. But when you win a regional title in the IHSA basketball tournament, that's what it's all about. That's what the kids prepare for and our kids prepare hard and they always prepare really hard and they play really hard.”

The Explorers also beat Gibault for the third time this season. They beat the Hawks in the title game of the MELHS Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 26 and in a regular season home game on Feb. 14.

“They're well-coached, they know how to play basketball and they defend really well,” Medford said. “You're not going to blow out this team and everything was close. Tonight, we come back to their place and play them for the third time and for the second time in 10 days. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We're just fortunate to get out of here with the W.”

Junior Sammy Green finished with 20 points with three 3-pointers. He sent the game to overtime after scoring a basket to tie the game at 45-45 with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

The Explorers outscored the Hawks 9-3 in the overtime period.

“It goes to show you that we can battle out through close games at the end and we just came together as a team,” Green said.

Green, a transfer from Edwardsville, played for a regional championship team for the second straight year. Last year, he helped the Tigers win a Class 4A regional title.

“It's pretty fun,” Green said. “Last year, when we lost in sectionals, I didn't like that feeling, so I came out here and I knew I didn't want to have that feeling again, so I came out here and played my hardest.”

Reagan Snider finished with 14 points and Isaiah Ervin added 10 for Marquette, which won its seventh straight game.

Nick Hemann came through in the clutch after Jake Hall fouled out with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with three points and four rebounds.

“I thought Nick did a really good job,” Medford said. “In the beginning of the game, he had some nerves and he didn't play really well, That second half, he stepped up and played basketball. We expect that out of him. He's a good basketball player.”

Gibault finished its season at 22-8. The Hawks had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds of regulation, but Colin Kessler traveled with 0.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Pettiford scored only two points. He scored the first basket of the game with 16 seconds into the contest.

The Marquette senior said he's thrilled to be part of a winning team this season. Marquette has won four tournaments and captured the Prairie State Conference championship. The 28 wins tied a school record which was set in the '11-'12 season.

“It's amazing to be a part of history right now,” Pettiford said. “I know when I'm older, I'll be able to tell my kids that I was a part of their team. Now we hold the record for most wins in one season. So I'll definitely cherish that for the rest of my life.”

Pettiford also qualified for the sectional round of the Class 2A 3-point shooting contest. The Marquette senior hit eight treys to finish third in the regional round on Friday. The sectional round is scheduled for Friday at Nashville.

Medford said Pettiford has been a valuable member for the Explorers all season long.

“Bryce is a kid who hasn't played much for us last year and here he is starting and battling his butt off and doing all of the work for us,” the Marquette coach said.

CLASS 2A GIBAULT REGIONAL

Championship game

MARQUETTE 54, GIBAULT 48 (OT)

Hawks 6 13 18 8 3 – 48

Explorers 8 16 11 12 9 – 54

Gibault – Garrett Rueter 8, Karson Huels 8, Trevor Davis 19, Colin Kessler 11, Josh Besserman 2. 2FG-15 3FG-4 FT-6.

Marquette – Bryce Pettiford 2, Sammy Green 20, Isaiah Ervin 10, Reagan Snider 14, Nick Hemann 3, Jake Hall 5. 2FG-13 3FG-6 FT-10.