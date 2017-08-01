BOYS BASKETBALL: McMillen heads to Lincoln Land

× Expand Submitted photo Cody McMillen, center, a 2017 Roxana High grad, celebrates with friends and teammates at the new Roxana Junior High gym on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 basketball standout signed a letter of intent to play at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. He will join Trace Gentry, seated to his right, there. Gentry just completed his freshman campaign with the Loggers.

Cody McMillen has found a place to continue his basketball career.

The 6-foot-6 big man for the Roxana Shells will continue his playing days at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. He will be joining former Roxana teammate Trace Gentry there, who just finished his freshman season.

McMillen finished second on the Shells in scoring as a senior in 2016-17 (10.1 ppg) and led them in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and blocks (0.9 bpg). He helped Roxana turn in a 12-18 record during ‘16-17.

During McMillen’s four years at Roxana the boys basketball program finished with a 67-57 overall record and won a regional championship in 2015.

He will be heading to a Loggers’ program that finished 15-14 last season. Gentry, a 2016 Roxana grad, was third on the team in scoring at 10.3 ppg.

Lincoln Land is a member of the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Lewis and Clark Community College is also a member of the MWAC.

On Tuesday family, coaches, friends and teammates showed up to support McMillen for a signing day inside the new Roxana Junior High gym.