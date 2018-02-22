BOYS BASKETBALL: MELHS cruises past Mount Olive, advances to regional finals

It's back to the regional championship game for the Metro East Lutheran Knights.

The Edwardsville school advanced to the regional finals for the fourth year in a row after beating the Mount Olive Wildcats 57-30 in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional semifinals on Wednesday.

MELHS will face the Madison Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship game. Madison defeated Calhoun 57-46 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

The Knights will play the Trojans in the regional title game for the second year in a row. A year ago, MELHS beat Madison 66-63 in the Mount Olive Regional finals.

The Knights also played in the regional championship game in '15 and '16. They beat Calhoun 57-54 in '15 and lost to Gibault 42-38 in '16.

MELHS improved to 15-16 with the win over Mount Olive on Wednesday. The Knights also beat the Wildcats for the second time in five days. MELHS knocked off Mount Olive 69-66 in the regular season finale for both teams on Feb. 16 at Edwardsville.

Jason Williams and Larry Harris each scored 14 points and DeMonte Bean had 10 for the Knights, who won their fourth straight game.

MELHS will play Madison for the second time this season. The Trojans beat the Knights 68-64 in the last meeting on Feb. 12 at MELHS.