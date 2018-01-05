BOYS BASKETBALL: MELHS knocks off Father McGivney, snaps six-game losing streak.

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

GLEN CARBON – The Metro East Lutheran boys basketball team got back on the winning track on Friday.

The Knights snapped a season-high, six-game losing streak with a 54-39 road victory over the Father McGivney Griffins in the first meeting between both teams at Father McGivney High.

Now, MELHS is setting its sights on finishing with another winning season. The Knights improved to 6-10 with nine games and a tournament remaining on their regular season schedule. They'll play a game against Dieterich in the St. Anthony Shootout on Saturday at Effingham.

MELHS will play in the Litchfield Tournament next week. The Edwardsville school will play Litchfield on Jan. 15 and Civic Memorial the next day.

Last year, MELHS finished 18-14 after winning 14 of its last 17 games, including a victory over Madison in the Class 1A regional title game.

This year, the Knights started off at 3-0 before losing 10 of their next 12 games. They were coming off an 0-5 showing at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament last week.

MELHS got a balanced scoring attack in its win over Father McGivney on Friday. Senior Darion Brooks scored 12 points with two 3-pointers, junior Jonah Wilson finished with 11 points, junior Cooper Krone scored 8 off the bench and juniors Jason Williams and Jonah Ogden each had 7. Lucas Paulson had six rebounds.

The Griffins dropped to 6-14 and lost their second straight game. The Glen Carbon school has tripled its win total of two from last year.

Father McGivney, in its second varsity season, beat Patoka twice and had wins over Ramsey, Griggsville-Perry, Brussels and Vandalia.

Logan Shumate finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Alex Loeffler had 15 points and eight boards to lead Father McGivney, which has nine regular season games left, including a road game against Gibault on Tuesday.

The Griffins played just their second home game of the season. They started their home season last month with a 49-36 loss to East Alton-Wood River.

Father McGivney led 6-3 before MELHS came back with a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead. Ogden scored on a conventional 3-point play to give the Knights an 8-6 lead.

MELHS led 17-11 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 31-19 at halftime.

The Knights led 50-30 early in the fourth quarter after going on a 9-0 run that started late in the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Krone.

MELHS forced the Griffins to make 19 turnovers. The Knights turned the ball over just nine times, including eight in the second half.

× Anthony Smith 1 5 18 Metro East Lutheran boys basketball coach Anthony Smith discusses his team's performance against Father McGivney on Friday. The Knights won 54-39.

× Jason Williams 1 5 18 Metro East Lutheran junior Jason Williams discusses his team's 54-39 win over Father McGivney on Friday.