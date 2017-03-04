BOYS' BASKETBALL: MELHS' Schwarz advances to state 3-point shooting contest

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Metro East Lutheran senior JJ Schwarz will compete in the Class 1A Three-Point Showdown on Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

J.J. Schwarz's superb senior season at Metro East Lutheran continues.

Schwarz qualified for the Class 1A Three-Point Showdown after finishing in the top four in the sectional championship round on Friday at Okawville. He will join Valmeyer's Phillip Reinhardt, Mount Olive's Joe Baum and Tony Stoddard of Marissa/Coulterville.

Preliminaries for the Class 1A Three-Point Showdown are scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria. Schwarz will be one of 32 players competing in the preliminary round. The top four finishers advance to the finals at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The champion will square off against the winners from Class 2A, 3A and 4A in the King of the Hill competition on March 18.

Schwarz was the Knights' leading scorer at 14 points per game, but made just 15 three-pointers all season. He helped MELHS finish 18-14 and capture a regional championship.

The Edwardsville school had its season ended on Wednesday with a 49-46 loss to New Berlin in the sectional semifinals at Okawville.