BOYS BASKETBALL: MELHS tops Roxana, advances to tournament semifinals

The Metro East Lutheran Knights earned their second win on the young 2017-18 campaign Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 37th annual MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic.

The Knights (2-0) defeated the Roxana Shells 50-23 on the heels of defeating Christ Our Rock Lutheran 74-45 in the first round of the tournament. Roxana defeated Dupo 50-37 in the first round to advance to face Metro in the quarterfinals. The Shells are 1-1 after Wednesday’s loss.

The Knights now meet Gibault at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Hawks edged Valmeyer 59-57 on Wednesday to advance to the semis. The other semifinal game on Friday pits Marquette Catholic against Southwestern at 5:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Roxana now meets Valmeyer at 1 p.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.

MELHS grabbed control of the momentum early in the contest with the Shells on Wednesday. The Knights led 7-2 at the 5:19 mark of the first quarter after a 3-pointer by Larry Harris and field goals from Jonah Wilson and Conor Parkinson. They extended the lead to 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was a low scoring affair in the first half of the second quarter. Over the first four minutes, the Shells and Knights each turned the ball over three times.

Roxana’s Andrew Beckman nailed a basket early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 16-9 and another Beckman basket at the 6:10 mark dwindled Metro’s lead to 16-11. MELHS wouldn’t let the Shells get any closer though.

Larry Harris’ free throws at 4:22 marked the end of the scoring drought and the Knights led 18-11. The free throws also ignited a 6-0 run that gave the Knights a 22-11 advantage at the 3:25 mark of the second quarter. MELHS led 28-11 at halftime.

Metro continued its dominance in the second half. It outscored the Shells 12-6 in the third quarter and led 40-17 at the end of the frame and then outscored Roxana 10-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

The Knights’ scoring was spread around. Jason Williams led the offense with 10 points, but 10 players in all scored for them. Harris chipped in with 7 points, Darion Brooks and DaMonte Bean each scored 6, Jonah Ogden had 5, Wilson, Zach Miller and Tyler Williams all punched in 4 and Brendan Steinmeier and Cam Gueswelle both scored 2 points.

Beckman of Roxana led all scorers with 11 points in the game. Other scorers for the Shells were, Gavin Huffman with 5 points, Jacob Golenor with 3 and Eddie Lara and Paris White each with 2 points.

× Anthony Smith 11-22-17 MELHS head coach Anthony Smith discusses the Knights' win over Roxana on Wednesday to advance to the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Gibault.

× Mark Briggs 11-22-17 Roxana head coach Mark Briggs talks about the youth of the Shells after a loss to Metro East Lutheran on Wednesday at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic.