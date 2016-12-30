BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mr. Smith goes to Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers continued their holiday success story on Thursday

night with a 66-41 victory over the Springfield Southeast Spartans in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville.

The win sends the Tigers into the championship game against Belleville Althoff tonight at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville improves to 10-1 with the win. Althoff edged East St. Louis 83-80 in overtime in the late semifinal game on Thursday.

Senior guard Mark Smith led the Tigers’ offense in the rout with a blistering 30 points. He added 8 rebounds and 5 assists for good measure.

Twenty-three of his points came in the second half. Smith made the most of every opportunity in the final two quarters, as he threw in a three and recorded two traditional 3-point plays. He also crossed a milestone in passing the 1,000 career point mark when he hit the three with 3:06 left to play in the contest, giving him 1,001 for his career. He became the 20th EHS player to achieve that feat and the first since Shawn Roundtree in 2014.

Teammate A.J. Epenesa could join Smith in the elite club on Friday. He sits at 991 points after scoring only 4 on Thursday due to getting in foul trouble.

“It means a lot, all of the hard work I put in when I was younger,” Smith said of the feat. “It’s a big milestone, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates. They put me in spots and situations where I could score.”

Smith talked about the inside game in the second half.

“Coach (Mike Waldo) ran me off of ball screens where I could get to the basket and shoot jumpers,” he said. “That’s what we did. I came off of the ball screen and made the right read.”

But Smith wasn’t the only player to come up big in the second half, as Oliver Stephen scored 15 points for the Tigers. Stephen scored 12 of the 15 in the second half, nine in the third quarter. Stephen was a terror from behind the arch — all of his points came off of threes. His treys at the 6:03 and 5:31 mark in the third quarter made up six-points in an Edwardsville eight-point run to give the Tigers a 29-17 lead. They outscored the Spartans 23-10 in the third quarter and led 46-25 at the end of the frame.

“It’s all about my teammates finding me and practicing before the game,” Stephen said. “I didn’t start off well but later in the game I started hitting.”

The contest was close throughout most of the first quarter with the game being tied at 1-1 and 4-4 early on. The Tigers held a 10-6 advantage at the end of the quarter. Edwardsville’s offense picked up in the second quarter and the Tigers led 23-15 at halftime.

“They are a tremendous team” Springfield Southeast head coach Lawrence Thomas said. “One of the best teams we’ve played this year along with Bolingbrook. We had no answer, they shot the lights out of the ball.

“The Smith kid is tremendous. He is the best guard by far I’ve seen all year. He turns the water on when he wants to and he turns the water off at his command. It wasn’t entertaining, but I have to respect the performance the kid had on the floor tonight.”

The Tigers’ offense often spread the ball around. This spread Springfield Southeast’s defense and made it easy for Smith to go inside and score on layups.

“We couldn’t pressure them, we tried,” Thomas said. “But the kid (Smith) is so calm and poised and he handled pressure. He’s a big-time player.”

Springfield Southeast drops to 10-2 with the loss. Trevyon Williams led the Spartans’ offense with 15 points. Prior to the win over Springfield Southeast, Edwardsville defeated Lincoln 42-32 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Against the Railsplitters, Stephen led the way with 13 points while Epenesa chipped in with 12, Smith scored 11 and Caleb Strohmeier netted 6 to provide all the EHS scoring.

The Tigers led 13-6 after one quarter and 16-11 at the break on the way to the victory.

Now Edwardsville turns its attention to Althoff. It's the second meeting for the Tigers and Crusaders. EHS won Round 1, 81-78, at the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament in Highland on Nov. 26. It came down to Jordan Goodwin missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie, so it didn't disappoint.

PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(Semifinals)

EDWARDSVILLE 66, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 41

Spartans 6 9 10 16 — 41

Tigers 11 12 23 20 — 66

Tigers (10-1) — Jack Marinko 5, Mark Smith 30, Oliver Stephen 15, A.J. Epenesa 4, Caleb Strohmeier 6, Nathan Kolesa 2. 2FG — 16 3FG — 10 FT — 4 PF — 15.

Spartans (10-2) — Isaiah Walton 9, Trevyon Williams 15, Anthony Fairlee 6, Mark Johnson 3, Terrion Murdix 5, Adrian Green 3. 2FG — 12 3FG — 3 FT — 8 PF — 15.