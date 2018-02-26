BOYS BASKETBALL: No overtime magic for Warriors

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

O'FALLON – The Granite City Warriors were successful against the Belleville East Lancers during the regular season, winning twice on a last-second shot.

On Monday, the Warriors were looking to beat the Lancers again when the two teams squared off in a Class 4A O'Fallon Regional quarterfinal game.

Instead, Granite City left the Panther Dome with a loss.

Belleville East advanced to the regional semifinals against crosstown rival Belleville West at 7 p.m. Tuesday after beating the Warriors 53-43 in overtime. It's the second year in a row Granite City lost in the regional quarterfinals.

The Warriors finished their season at 9-19 after winning just one game last season. They won six games in the 2018 portion of their schedule, including both meetings with the Lancers on Jan. 12 and Feb. 16.

Granite City edged Belleville East 57-56 on a last-second shot by Nick Grote on Jan. 12 on the road. A month later, the Warriors beat the Lancers on a game-winning basket by Jerry Watson as time expired at Memorial Gymnasium. Before this season, Granite City hadn't beaten Belleville East since 2015.

On Monday, the Lancers sank 13 free throws in overtime to avoid losing to Granite City for the third time. Belleville East improved to 12-16 under first-year coach Jeff Creek.

Gerard Moore wrapped up his first season as Granite City coach. His team will return most of its players next year, including Watson, Grote, juniors Emmitt Gordon, Zidane Moore, Justin Wiley and Davontay Mason.

Donovan Green, who scored on a conventional 3-point play in overtime, and Melvin Pryor are the only seniors on the team.

Gordon, a transfer from Riverview Gardens, led the Warriors with 21 points. He was the only player on the team in double figures.

With Belleville East leading 34-32 midway in the fourth quarter, Gordon gave the Warriors a 37-34 lead after hitting a 3-pointer with 4:51 to go, then sinking two free throws with 2:10 left.

But the Lancers tied it at 37-37 on a 3-pointer by Isaiah May with 1:27 remaining in the game.

After Gordon was called for an offensive foul, Belleville East had a chance to knock off Granite City on a buzzer beater of its own. But Jordan Yates' shot was no good as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

Yates scored 15 points and Jaylen Lacey added 10 to lead the Lancers. Lacey hit six free throws and Yates had five free throws with a pair of buckets in the overtime period.

Gordon scored a basket with 3:09 left in the overtime to cut Belleville East's lead to 40-39, but that's as close as it would get the rest of the game.

Belleville East led 10-8 after the first quarter, 21-20 at halftime and 31-27 after the third quarter.

Also for Granite City, Zidane Moore finished with seven points with a pair of 3-pointers and Watson had six points, scoring on a pair of conventional 3-point plays.

The Warriors began their season on Nov. 21 with a 65-45 win over Nokomis in the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament. They were at 2-11 on Dec. 29 before they started getting hot, winning six of their next eight games, including road wins over East St. Louis, Belleville East and Alton.

Granite City played its first overtime game of the season on Monday.

Gerard Moore, Granite City boys basketball coach, discusses the 53-43 overtime loss to the Belleville East Lancers in a Class 4A O'Fallon Regional quarterfinal game on Monday as well as plans for next season.

Emmitt Gordon, Granite City junior, discusses his team's performance in the 53-43 overtime loss to Belleville East in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional quarterfinals on Monday.