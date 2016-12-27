BOYS' BASKETBALL: Oilers stumble in opener at Carlinville Tourney

CARLINVILLE — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers didn't open the Carlinville Holiday Tournament quite the way they imagined on Monday.

After logging a 55-45 win over the Carlinville Cavaliers at Memorial Gymnasium on Dec. 2, the Oilers fell to the host Cavies 80-68 on Monday in Carlinville.

It was the first win for the Cavaliers, who are now 1-7 on the season, while EA-WR dipped to 2-6 with the loss.

Next up for the Oilers is Mount Olive at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in pool play in Carlinville, while Carlinville faces Hillsboro at 8 p.m.

EA-WR head coach Kyle Duncan thought a sluggish start plagued his team on Monday, something that didn't happen in the two teams' first meeting of 2016.

“We were coming off of six days rest (today) and I don't think that helped, but it's just one of those things where our kids didn't give a full effort the whole game,” Duncan said. “That's what it came down to.”

Cavies' head coach Alan Cooper thought his squad came out fired up after the earlier loss to the Oilers.

“We were flat at times (at EA-WR), didn't have a lot of energy, but tonight we were able to mix it up defensively and that helped slow them up a little bit,” Cooper said. “They started thinking and not shooting it and we were in better rebounding position. I don't think we'd outrebounded anybody (before Monday), so rebounding and free throws were the two big differences tonight.”

It didn't help that EA-WR's leading scorer and point guard Jake Roustio found himself on the bench midway through the opening frame with two fouls.

Carlinville raced out to a 7-1 lead to start the game, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jake Roustio and Jamie Roustio knotted it at 7-7. Jake then went to the bench with his second foul and the Cavies outscored the Oilers 6-2 the rest of the frame to take a 13-9 advantage.

Jamie Roustio knocked down a trey to open the second quarter, cutting it to 13-12, but Carlinville responded with a 10-0 spree to push the lead to double digits at 22-12 with 5:12 to play in the opening half.

EA-WR fought back though. A basket by Wilson and two free throws from Zach Wells dwindled the deficit 30-28 with 47.4 seconds to go in the half, but a score by Konnor Emmons and two free throws by Jarrett Easterday sent Carlinville in the locker room with 34-28 lead.

Cooper thought relegating Jake Roustio to the sidelines due to foul trouble was a big boost for the Cavies.

“(Jake Roustio) is the one who went on a run in the fourth quarter against us last time,” Cooper said. “He's a good player and he was going to get things rolling.”

Duncan said foul trouble plagues his point guard sometimes. Jake Roustio ultimately fouled out on Monday with 58.7 seconds left in the contest.

“It hurt because without him and (Justin) Englar in the game it's tough because those are the guys that run the offense,” Duncan said. “Sometimes (Jake Roustio) gets in foul trouble, sometimes he doesn't. I think we responded OK, but it definitely hurt.”

The Oilers again whittled it to a 2-point deficit in the third quarter at 38-36 when Englar nailed a 3-pointer at the 4:22 mark.

It was turnovers that hurt them in the third though. They coughed it up 10 times, including on 7 straight possessions at one point.

Carlinville compiled a 13-0 scoring spree to take a comfortable 54-38 lead with 1:32 to play. Josh Hinzman had a traditional 3-point play to cap the run.

“We knew we could speed the game up on them and that was the game plan at the start of the second half,” Duncan said. “We sped the game up on them and were getting some easy looks, but we turned the ball over before we could do anything with it. We got seven stops in a row, but we turned the ball over seven times and that just deflates you. We had to battle back... It's hard to overcome and we dug the hole ourselves.”

The Cavaliers owned a 56-42 lead after three quarters and extended its lead in the fourth when the Oilers were whistled for a pair of technical fouls. Jake Roustio picked up his fourth foul on a technical with 6:38 remaining in the game and then Duncan was tagged with a technical with 6:22 left.

EA-WR was losing the team fouls 8-2 in the second half when Duncan questioned the foul situation and was whistled for the technical. For the game the Oilers were whistled for 23 fouls, while Carlinville had 14.

“I think our kids played hard in the second half and smarter defensively and it didn't really translate with the fouls being called,” Duncan said. “There's not much you can do about that. You're at the mercy.”

The Cavies led by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter and never let the lead dip below 12. It was the shot in the arm Cooper thought his team needed to kick start the tournament.

“It's important for us to get some confidence right now,” he said. “We've got a tough one tomorrow night against Hillsboro. Now we can play with some confidence and see how it goes.”

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(Pool play)

CARLINVILLE 80, EA-WR 68

Oilers 9 19 14 26 — 68

Cavaliers 13 21 22 24 — 80

Oilers (2-6) — Jake Roustio 22, Hunter Hall 7, Zach Wells 6, Jamie Roustio 17, Joel Biesk 4, Zaide Wilson 8, Justin Englar 4.

Cavaliers (1-7) — Konnor Emmons 27, Adam Walton 24, Brady Jameison 4, Joe Fraser 12, Josh Hinzman 10, Garrett Campbell 3.