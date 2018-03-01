BOYS BASKETBALL: One down, one to go

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

O’FALLON -- Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko collected 31 points, including four crucial free throws in the final seconds, to help his team beat the O'Fallon Panthers 50-47 in the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional semifinals.

The Tigers extend their record to 18-8, while the Panthers end their season at 11-18. Edwardsville advances to play Belleville West in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

After Edwardsville established a 27-21 lead at the half, the Panthers came back to outscore the Tigers 15-13 in the third quarter. O’Fallon’s Kyle Dismukes capped the scoring with a 3 pointer with one minute remaining.

Marinko then went into action to start the fourth, scoring five points right off the bat on a 3-pointer followed by two more on a solo drive to the basket.

O'Fallon bounced back with two free throws by Isaiah Craft followed by a Dismukes jumper seconds later to pull within 44-41 of the Tigers.

Edwardsville was given a chance to pull away after Malik Robinson was awarded two free throws, but he missed both shots.

O'Fallon marched back down the court to set up Garrett Herring, who originally turned the ball over to Marinko under the basket, but then stole it back and got fouled, hitting both free throws to draw within one point of the Tigers 44-43 with 40 seconds left.

Unfazed, Marinko hit back with a rush down court for a layup, but Craft countered with a layup of his own to get O’Fallon within 46-45.

The Panthers started applying intense pressure on the Tigers in hopes of causing a turnover, but they fouled Marinko twice in the final thirty seconds. Marinko nailed all four free throws to secure the win.

With his stellar effort, Marinko gives himself a chance of becoming the 23rd Edwardsville player to reach the 1,000 point club in the regional finals on Friday. He is only 11 points short of the milestone.

Marinko also has a shot at scoring 700 points in a single season. Currently, he has 673 points.

The win also extends the coaching career of Mike Waldo, who is retiring after this season. Waldo's lifetime record over 30 years as Edwardsville head coach is 646-214.

Now, the Tigers will look to pull off an upset over the Maroons, who are 26-2 on the season and are the second-ranked team in class 4A. Belleville West beat Belleville East 69-52 in the other regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Tigers and Maroons met twice in the regular season, with Belleville West winning both games. The Maroons won 82-53 on Jan. 26 -- the Tigers’ most lopsided defeat this season -- and 67-43 on Dec. 2.

Edwardsville boys basketball coach Mike Waldo discusses his team's performance in the 50-47 win over the O'Fallon Panthers in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional semifinals on Wednesday.