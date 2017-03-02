BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pretzels twist their way past Knights in sectionals

OKAWVILLE – So far, Blake Lucas couldn't have asked for a better first season as the New Berlin Pretzels' head boys' basketball coach.

New Berlin, located 20 minutes west of Springfield, is enjoying its best season since the Lyndon B. Johnson administration. After beating the Metro East Lutheran Knights 49-46 in the Class 1A Okawville Sectional semifinals on Wednesday, the Pretzels improved to 22-9 and are a victory away from their first sectional title in school history.

“It's a great place to be,” said Lucas, who coached four seasons at Sacred Heart-Griffin and one at Lincolnwood before taking over the New Berlin program this winter. “New Berlin's a wholesome community with a lot of good people. The kids are top notch. When you're handed yourself with high character, nothing else really matters. These kids trust each other and we say family a lot, but this is truly a family.”

New Berlin will play Okawville at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship game. The Pretzels will be playing in the sectional finals for the first time.

“Okawville is a good team,” Lucas said. “I'm familiar with them from my last stop. They love their basketball here. But we're going to come down and we're doing to draw up a game plan. It will be a long bus ride for us, but our staff does a good job of getting the boys ready and we're going to come down here prepared and we're going to battle.”

MELHS' season ended at 18-14. The Knights will lose seven players to graduation.

“I've been with those guys for three years,” said MELHS coach Anthony Smith, who was in tears after the game. “We won two regionals in three years and I met them when they were sophomores and they're just a great group of kids. They're all going to go on and be great, great young men.”

Senior Noah Coddington finished with 14 points and senior JJ Schwarz, who will return to Okawville on Friday to compete in the sectional round of the Class 1A Three-Point Showdown, scored 13.

Braden Woolsey, Zach Crank, A.J. Risavy, Kyle Johnson and Thomas Schroeder round out the senior class.

“It's definitely tough,” Coddington said. “It's my last game at Metro, so it's really hard on us. It will be the last time I will be playing with those guys, so I'm upset right now.”

Coddington said he's optimistic that his team will be strong again next season with returning players such as sophomore Damonte Bean and juniors Larry Harris and Darion Brooks.

“They'll be fine without us,” he said. “We have some juniors and sophomores stepping up big in these past few games and our JV team is really good. They push us a lot and they'll be fine next year.”

The Knights were 4-11 in December before righting themselves and winning 14 of their next 17 games, including a win over Madison on Friday in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional championship game.

“It's not the record we wanted it to be, but it's a winning record,” Smith said. “We fought our way back from being 4-11. We persevered through to lose three games in the second half of the season and with the schedule that we play, I say that's pretty good. It's a great group of young men and I love them all.”

New Berlin advanced to sectionals by beating Springfield Calvary 51-34 on Friday in the Pawnee Regional title game, its first regional title in four years.

The Pretzels ended a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. They had lost 65 games combined in the last three seasons before Lucas was hired as head coach this winter.

New Berlin's 22 wins are the most since 1965-1966, when they won 24 games. It's also the first time since 1993-1994 that the Pretzels reached the 20-win mark.

“Our goals were to get better every day, to trust each other, be a family and just improve your skills,” Lucas said. “When you do those things, the winning takes care of itself.”

New Berlin came back from a 17-11 second-quarter deficit to beat the Knights. The Pretzels led 21-19 at halftime and led by as many as 10 points three times in the second half before MELHS made a late run in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bean hit a free throw with 1:57 left in the game to cut New Berlin's lead to 44-42, but that as close as the Knights would get.

The Pretzels hit five free throws down the stretch, four of them came from Max Day. Day finished with a game-high 19 points and finished 13 for 16 from the free-throw line.

“They were definitely getting to the line on us,” Coddington said. “They were getting second chance opportunities. We probably needed to box out more.”

Bean scored a basket with 2.7 seconds left to trim the Pretzels' lead to 49-46. Then, New Berlin committed a turnover. Bean recovered the loose ball and gave it to Coddington for a desperation 3-point shot that was no good.

CLASS 1A OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL

Semifinals

NEW BERLIN 49, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 46

Knights 15 4 9 18 – 46

Pretzels 10 11 12 16 – 49

Metro East Lutheran (18-14) – JJ Schwarz 13, Larry Harris 9, Braden Woolsey 6, Damonte Bean 4, Noah Coddington 14. 2FG-13 3FG-3 FT-11.

New Berlin (22-9) Max Day 19, Jacob Pearson 1, Hunter Stockton 7, Wade Ballenger 7, Connor Allen 5, Casey Bixby 10. 2FG-10 3FG-3 FT-23.