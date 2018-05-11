BOYS BASKETBALL: Raider nation

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Father McGivney senior Logan Shumate announced that he will be playing basketball at the Milwaukee School of Engineering next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Jeff Shumate, Logan Shumate, Jim Halvachs and Michelle Travnicek (back row) Father McGivney coach Rich Beyers, Cindy Shumate, Emilee Travnicek, Alexis Travnicek, Chad Travnicek and Father McGivney athletics director Jeff Oller.

When he joins the Milwaukee School of Engineering men's basketball team this winter, Father McGivney senior Logan Shumate will accomplish some history.

Shumate will become the school's first athlete to continue his basketball career in college. He announced on May 10 that he will be playing for the NCAA Division III school in Milwaukee.

Shumate will join a MSOE program that finished with a 16-10 record last winter after going 12-13 the year before. The Raiders are coached by Brian Miller, who is also the school's athletics director.

Shumate enjoyed an outstanding career at Father McGivney, scoring 776 points in two years. He finished as the Griffins' top scorer in each of those two seasons. Last winter, he averaged 16 points per game and helped the Glen Carbon school win eight games.