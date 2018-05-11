BOYS BASKETBALL: Raider nation

by

When he joins the Milwaukee School of Engineering men's basketball team this winter, Father McGivney senior Logan Shumate will accomplish some history.

Shumate will become the school's first athlete to continue his basketball career in college. He announced on May 10 that he will be playing for the NCAA Division III school in Milwaukee.

Shumate will join a MSOE program that finished with a 16-10 record last winter after going 12-13 the year before. The Raiders are coached by Brian Miller, who is also the school's athletics director.

Shumate enjoyed an outstanding career at Father McGivney, scoring 776 points in two years. He finished as the Griffins' top scorer in each of those two seasons. Last winter, he averaged 16 points per game and helped the Glen Carbon school win eight games.