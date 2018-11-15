BOYS BASKETBALL: Ready for tip-off

The 2018-19 area boys basketball season officially begins on Monday with five teams competing in tournament play.

East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff, while Granite City and Civic Memorial will square off in an opening game of the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament at GCHS’ Memorial Gymnasium.

Alton will start its season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Carnahan in the Redbird Tip-Off Classic.

Roxana will take St. Louis College Prep at 5 p.m., Marquette will play the Metro East Lutheran junior varsity team at 5:30 p.m., and EA-WR will play Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.

The Granite City-CM game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Last year, Marquette won the Metro East Lutheran tournament after beating MELHS in the championship game and CM came out on top in the Stove Top tournament, knocking off Triad in the winner-take-all title contest.

Both the Explorers and Eagles went on to finish with strong seasons. Marquette finished 29-1 after losing to Columbia in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional championship game and CM finished 18-11 in Ross Laux’s first year as coach.

Alton also finished with a winning season, going 16-12.

Granite City won nine games in Gerard Moore’s first year as coach in '17-18 after getting just one victory the winter before.