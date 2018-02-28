BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds advance to regional finals

The Alton Redbirds are a victory away from their third regional championship in four years.

The Redbirds advanced to the Class 4A Quincy Regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against the host Blue Devils after beating the Glenwood Titans 62-45 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Alton improved to 16-12 with the win over Glenwood. A win over Quincy on Friday will send the Redbirds to the Pekin Sectional semifinals against the O'Fallon Regional winner on Tuesday at Alton High School.

Edwardsville and Belleville West square off in the O'Fallon Regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Malik Smith scored 24 points and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. added 20 for the Redbirds on Tuesday.

Alton will play Quincy in the postseason for the third straight year. The Redbirds beat the Blue Devils 53-43 in the Granite City Regional semifinals last year and won 66-62 in the Alton Regional finals the year before.

Alton defeated Glenwood in the postseason for the second time in three years. The Redbirds beat the Titans 46-45 in the Alton Regional semifinals in '16.