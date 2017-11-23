BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds knock off Ritenour in Tip-Off Classic

GODFREY – After leading the Alton football team to a successful season this fall, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. and Darrell Smith are setting their sights on bigger and better things on the basketball court.

The seniors helped the Alton boys basketball team improve to 2-0 with an 85-71 win over the Ritenour Huskies in the Alton Tip-Off Classic. Caldwell finished with 20 points and Smith scored 17 off the bench..

The Redbirds started their tournament play on Monday with a 69-46 win over Riverview Gardens. They'll look to finish 3-0 in pool play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, when they play the O'Fallon Panthers. A win over O'Fallon will send Alton to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friday's game with the Panthers marks the Southwestern Conference opener for the Redbirds. Last year, Alton beat O'Fallon twice.

The Panthers are 1-1 in the tournament, losing to Ritenour on Tuesday and beating Riverview Gardens on Wednesday.

St. Mary's is the other undefeated team in the eight-team, round-robin tournament. The defending tournament champion is 2-0 in Pool A after beating Althoff on Tuesday and Carbondale on Wednesday. The Dragons beat Alton 60-59 in last year's championship game.

Alton is 2-0 in Pool B.

Juniors Malik Smith and Josh Rivers were the other Alton players in double figures against Ritenour, which dropped to 1-1. Smith scored a game-high 22 points and is the team's leading scorer with 36 after two games and Rivers finished with 12.

Smith scored the first seven points of the game after hitting two buckets and a 3-pointer. He scored 15 points in the first half.

Alton led 21-19 after the first quarter and 39-32 at halftime. Ritenour rallied to tie the game at 42-42 midway in the third quarter before Darrell Smith came through with a basket and a free throw to give the Redbirds a 45-42 lead they would never relinquish.

Smith finished with his second straight double digit game. He scored 10 points against Riverview.

Caldwell finished with his first double-digit performance of the season after scoring eight against Riverview. He scored 14 of his points in the second half.

This fall, Smith and Caldwell helped the Alton football team finish 6-5 and qualify for the state playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They were the Redbirds' top offensive players as they combined for 31 touchdowns.

This winter, Smith and Caldwell will look to help the Redbirds finish with their fourth consecutive winning season. Alton was 16-12 last winter.

Ritenour had five players in double figures on Wednesday. Jonathon Bishop scored 15 points, Barrion Clemons had 14, Kobe Smith and Darrell Bolden each had 11 and Nick Williams finished with 10 to lead the school from Overland, Mo.

× Eric Smith 11 22 17 Alton boys basketball coach Eric Smith discusses his team's 85-71 win over Ritenour in the Alton Tip-Off Classic on Wednesday.