BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds knock off Tigers in overtime

EDWARDSVILLE – The Alton Redbirds were without their two of their starting players in the overtime period against the Edwardsville Tigers on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Still, the Redbirds found a way to beat the defending Southwestern Conference champions.

Alton snapped a four-game losing streak after getting a 55-50 overtime victory over the Tigers. The Redbirds improved to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in Southwestern Conference play and took over sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

The Tigers dropped to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in SWC play. They lost their second straight game.

Both teams will be competing in tournaments next week. Alton will play Champaign Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game of the Chic-Fil-A Tournament in Belleville East and Edwardsville takes over Thornton Fractional North in a first-round game of the Salem Invitational Tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Redbirds picked up their first win over the Tigers since March 8, 2016, when they beat Edwardsville 63-59 in the Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinals. EHS beat Alton three times last year, including the Class 4A Granite City Regional title game.

The Redbirds and the Tigers will square off again on Feb. 16 at Alton High.

Alton and Edwardsville were tied at 49-49 after regulation. The Redbirds outscored the Tigers 6-1 in the overtime period.

Alton played without senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. and junior Josh Rivers in the overtime period.

Caldwell, who returned on Friday after suffering an ankle injury last week against Belleville West, was fouled out with 2:38 left in the overtime period. Rivers left the game with a right ankle injury with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Caldwell finished with 15 points before fouling out. He scored a bucket with 3.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 49-49 and send the contest to overtime.

Rivers, who was coming off a 21-point effort against East St. Louis on Tuesday, finished with 10 points. With 4:38 left in regulation, he was called for an offensive foul. He injured his ankle after falling on the floor, then was called for a technical foul after tripping Edwardsville's Caleb Strohmeier.

Darrell Smith also scored 10 points, including three in the overtime period. He broke the 49-49 tie by scoring a basket with three minutes left in overtime.

After Strohmeier hit a free throw to cut the Redbirds' lead to 51-50, Alton hit four free throws down the stretch.

Also for the Redbirds, Malik Smith finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Jack Marinko finished with 33 points to lead Edwardsville, which suffered its first home loss of the season. He scored 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second. He went 11 for 16 from the free-throw line.

With his team down 53-50 in the closing seconds of overtime, Marinko had a chance to tie the game, but his shot was no good.

Also for the Tigers, Strohmeier finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Alton forced Edwardsville to make 17 turnovers, including eight in the first half. The Redbirds had just six turnovers.

× Eric Smith 1 12 18 Alton boys basketball coach Eric Smith discusses his team's 55-50 overtime victory over Edwardsville on Friday.

× Darrell Smith 1 12 18 Alton senior Darrell Smith discusses his team's 55-50 win over Edwardsville on Friday. Smith scored 10 points to help the Redbirds snap a four-game losing streak.

× Kevin Caldwell, Jr. 1 12 18 Alton senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. discusses his team beating Edwardsville 55-50 in overtime as well as coming back from an ankle injury.