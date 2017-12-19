BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds soar past Lancers, remain unbeaten in SWC play

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

GODFREY – The Alton boys basketball team continue to sizzle in Southwestern Conference play.

The Redbirds remain in first place in the league standings at 5-0 after picking up a 58-35 victory over the Belleville East Lancers at home on Tuesday,

Alton is tied for first with Belleville West, which beat O'Fallon 72-50 on Tuesday. The Redbirds' next conference game will be against the Maroons on Jan. 5 at home.

AHS also improved to 7-1 overall with the win over Belleville East. The Redbirds have played seven of their games at home. St. Mary's handed them their only loss on Nov. 25 at the Redbird Tip-Off Classic.

Next week, Alton will be competing in the Centralia Holiday Tournament. The Redbirds will play Germantown (Tenn.) in a first-round game at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.

A year ago, the Redbirds lost to Belleville East 65-55 at home. On Tuesday, Alton forced the Lancers to make 20 turnovers and nine field goals to pull off the win.

Junior Malik Smith scored 14 points, including 10 in the first half. He scored a dunk with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. finished with 12 points and two 3-pointers.

Junior Donovan Clay scored 11 points with two 3-pointers off the bench. With the Redbirds trailing 16-14 midway in the second quarter, he hit a trey to start a 12-0 run.

Smith, Caldwell and Clay are averaging in double figures this season. Smith is the leading scorer at 16 points per game, followed by Caldwell at 14 points per game and Clay with 12.6 points per game.

The Redbirds trailed 12-11 after the first quarter before coming back to take a 26-16 halftime lead. Alton held Belleville East to just one field goal in the second quarter.

The Redbirds led 38-31 after the third quarter. They began the fourth with a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 47-31.

Alton just six turnovers in the contest, three in each half.

Jaylen Lacey had eight points to lead Belleville East, which dropped to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

The Redbirds were coming off an 81-75 overtime victory over Collinsville on Friday. The win gave Eric Smith his 100th victory as Alton coach.

Alton also had conference wins over Granite City, O'Fallon and East St. Louis and non-conference victories over Riverview Gardens and Ritenour.

Last year, the Redbirds finished fourth in the conference standings at 7-7.

Alton and the Lancers will square off again on Feb. 2 at Belleville East.

× Eric Smith 12 19 17 Alton boys basketball coach Eric Smith discusses his team's 58-35 victory over Belleville East on Tuesday.

× Malik Smith 12 19 17 Alton junior Malik Smith discusses his team's performance against Belleville East on Tuesday. Smith finished with 14 points to lead the Redbirds to a 58-35 win.