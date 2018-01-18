BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds stumble vs. Althoff at Chick-fil-A Classic

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Althoff Crusaders handed the Alton Redbirds their second straight loss at the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Thursday.

The Crusaders improved to 4-14 with the 71-63 win. The Redbirds dipped to 10-7 with the loss. Champaign Central defeated Alton 84-50 in the first-round of the tournament on Tuesday, giving the Birds two straight losses in the tournament. They have now dropped 6 of their last 7 games.

The contest was close in the first quarter, as it was tied 2-2 and 8-8 early. A 6-point run helped Althoff establish a 14-10 lead at the 3:01 mark. Khalifah Muhammad and Ethyn Brown had 3-pointers during the spurt at the 3:17 and 3:01 marks.

However, Alton staged a comeback, as a field goal by Darrell Smith at the 2:47 mark ignited a 7-0 run and the Redbirds owned a 17-14 lead with 1:28 left to play in the first quarter. Alton was up 19-17 at the end of the quarter.

The Birds couldn’t maintain the momentum of the slim first quarter lead though, as the Crusaders forged ahead 34-26 at halftime.

Althoff never relinquished the lead in the second half, growing its advantage to double figures at 48-38 by the end of the third quarter.

Alton showed some life in the fourth quarter. Ahmad Sanders’ trey at the 4:11 mark pulled the Redbirds within 6 points at 59-52. A Sanders basket at the 2:52 mark cut Althoff’s lead to 6 again at 61-54. However, AHS couldn’t make a definitive run.

The Redbirds had to foul to attempt to regain possession of the ball in the latter half of the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders capitalized from the free throw line. They shot 10-of-11 from the charity stripe in the last 4 minutes of the final frame.

Malik Smith led Alton’s offense with 22 points, Donovan Clay had 15 points and Darrell Smith netted 13.

Muhammad paced the Crusaders with 18 points and Melvin Brock and Greg Wells each had 11.

Alton now meets Columbia at noon on Saturday, playing for seventh place in the tournament. Althoff will play the host Lancers for the consolation bracket crown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

× Eric Smith 1-18-18 A frustrated Eric Smith discusses Alton's 71-63 loss to Althoff on Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East.