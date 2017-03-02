BOYS' BASKETBALL: Redbirds top Blue Devils, advance to regional finals

GRANITE CITY -- Hot shooting always makes basketball fun for fans, but quality defense goes a long way in the postseason.

Such was the case for the Alton Redbirds when they faced off against the Quincy Blue Devils in the Class 4A Granite City Regional semifinals on Wednesday. Alton won 53-43 and will play Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday for a regional championship.

The Redbirds improved to 16-11 with the win.

“I’ll have to credit Alton,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We didn’t get that many open looks throughout the entire game. We had to work for every shot on the perimeter and on the inside. I thought we’d be able to make a couple of runs and we did get it to three and points. Defensively, they made more plays than they needed to. Offensively, the obviously made more.”

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. led the Redbirds’ defense with 17 points. The Redbirds’ top scorer, Maurice Edwards, spent parts of the game on the bench due to fouls.

Alton coach Eric Smith said he was pleased with Caldwell’s effort.

“He makes big shots,” he said. “But it was the rebounding and he guarded another kid. Kevin (Caldwell) is a good player. In the game against Champaign Central, he had six or seven threes in that game, but the impressive part is what he did on the other end and how he rebounded. He is an all-around player. He doesn’t do one thing, he does everything we ask him to do.”

Caldwell said he was determined to help his team get a victory.

“I had to play hard in every aspect of the game,” he said. “I rebounded well tonight. Probably the best rebounding game I’ve played.”

Alton committed 11 turnovers.

“It what we envisioned,” Smith said. “We have three kids doing a majority our ballhandling that are returning varsity kids. One is a three-year starter and the other one started last year as a junior and he played every minute of every game.”

Outside shooting played a key role in the Redbirds’ win. Alton finished the contest with nine threes, five belonged to Caldwell.

The game was tied at 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Alton held a 21-19 lead at halftime.

Ty’ohn Trimble’s three at the 6:28 mark in the third quarter kicked off a 7-0 run and Alton led 26-23 at the 5:33 mark. Caldwell later nailed a pair a treys and the Redbirds led 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Alton went out to outscore the Blue Devils 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds had a trio of players in double figures. In addition to Caldwell’s 17, Damion Reid scored 14 and Dereaun Clay finished with 10.

“They made plays and they knocked down some big shots,” Douglas said. “If you look at the game we had against Moline and this game, it’s disappointing for us not to do the next thing. We got 90 percent of it correct and on the other five we dropped out. We got to the closeout, but instead of having our face up in the hands of shooters, we had them down or in the stomach. When they’re shooting and they’re that hot, it’s the little things that keep you from being successful.”

Parker Bland scored with 14 points and Garrett Gadeke finished with 10 to lead Quincy, which finished its season with a 20-6 mark.

CLASS 4A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

Semifinals

ALTON 53, QUINCY 43

Redbirds 10 11 13 19 -- 53

Blue Devils 10 9 10 14 -- 43

Redbirds (16-11) Kevin Caldwell 17, Damion Reid 14, Dereaun Clay 10, Maurice Edwards 4, Dartell Smith 3, Donovan Clay 3, Morris Adams 2. 2FG - 9 3G - 9 PF- 8.

Blue Devils (20-6) Parker Bland 14, Garrett Gadeke 10, Aaron Shoot 6, Jirehl Brock 4, Matthew Schwiete 4, Jaeden Smith 3, Deven Smith 2. 2 FG – 16 3FG – 2 PF - 5.