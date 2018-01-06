BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockhurst edges E’ville at Highland Shootout

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

HIGHLAND — The Edwardsville Tigers battled to the wire, but in the end didn’t have enough against the Rockhurst Hawklets of Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday at the 27th annual Highland Optimist Club Shootout.

The Tigers had a chance on the final possession of the game with 3.7 seconds to go, but Rockhurst picked off an inbounds pass and held on for a 53-50 victory.

With the loss Edwardsville dipped to 10-4 on the season, while the Hawklets improved to 8-3 with the victory.

EHS dropped to 1-2 all-time at the Highland Shootout with the loss. The Tigers defeated East St. Louis Lincoln 74-56 in 1995 and then lost to Bradley Beal-led Chaminade in 2010, 67-55.

Edwardsville started strong against the Hawklets on Saturday. Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Caleb Strohmeier had the Tigers up 8-4 at the 5:16 mark of the first quarter. That turned out to be their biggest lead of the game.

After Rockhurst knotted it at 8-8, senior Jack Marinko sank a basket at the 2:18 mark to make it 10-8 in favor of Edwardsville. Tyler Nelson of the Hawklets responded with a 3-pointer at the 1:56 mark to stake them to an 11-10 edge at the close of the first frame though.

Marinko drained a trey to open the second quarter and gave the Tigers their final lead of the game at 13-11. That set the stage for an 8-0 run by Rockhurst to forge in front 19-13. Daniel Ridgnal came off the bench to spark the Hawklets with 6 points over the spurt.

A bucket by EHS’ Malik Robinson with 2:44 to play in the half dwindled the deficit to 22-21, but a field goal and a pair of free throws by Ridgnal pushed it to 26-21 with 1:03 left.

Marinko sank his third 3-pointer of the quarter with 7.6 seconds remaining to cut the Rockhurst lead to 26-24 heading into the locker rooms.

Entering the third quarter the Tigers kept it close, but could never get over the hump. Four times they cut it to a 2-point deficit, but never tied it or took a lead.

Strohmeier completed a traditional 3-point play at the 2:19 mark to get it within 38-36, but Nelson answered with a trey for the Hawklets to make it 41-36.

Rockhurst senior guard Xavier Rhodes — named MVP of the game — then put together a strong series at the end of the third to give the Hawklets a 45-38 advantage entering the final frame. Rhodes had a score with 1:04 to play, then picked up a steal and a layup off of Edwardsville’s 4 corners with 6.3 seconds left. To cap it off he blocked an EHS shot in the corner as time expired on the quarter.

Rhodes hit another shot in the paint at the 6:03 mark of the fourth quarter to give Rockhurst its biggest lead of the game at 47-38. The Hawklets were up 49-41 with 5:11 to play when Marinko heated up for the Tigers.

The senior guard scored a tough bucket in the lane at the 4:58 mark to start a 7-0 run for EHS, all contributed to by him. Marinko added a pair of free throws and then heaved a long 3-pointer at the 2:37 mark to whittle it to 49-48.

The Hawklets answered with 4 quick points to forge in front 53-48, but Marinko struck again with a basket at the 1:44 mark to cut it to 53-50.

With Rockhurst missing a pair of free throws down the stretch it gave Edwardsville a chance. Marinko was double teamed on the Tigers first attempt to tie, so he dished it to Robinson who got a good look from outside, but missed the trey.

The final hurrah came after an EHS timeout, but Robinson’s inbounds pass was intercepted by Ridgnal who ran out the final 3.7 seconds of the contest.

Marinko poured in 29 points, tying former Tiger Will Triggs for the best scoring performance for an EHS player in the shootout’s history. Triggs’ 29 points came in the 2010 loss to Chaminade.

Strohmeier complimented Marinko with 14 points. Other scorers for Edwardsville were, Lavontas Hairston with 3 points and R.J. Wilson and Robinson each with 2.

Rhodes led the Hawklets with 16 points, while Ridgnal chipped in with 15 and Nelson scored 10 to highlight their scoring.

The Tigers sit idle now until 7:30 p.m. Friday when they welcome Southwestern Conference rival Alton to Lucco-Jackson Gym. It’s a doubleheader night for EHS, as the Tigers and Redbirds square off in a girls game at 6 p.m.

