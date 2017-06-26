BOYS BASKETBALL: Ross Laux named head boys basketball coach at CM

Ross Laux was named head boys basketball coach at Civic Memorial High School, effective immediately, at Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting.

Last season Laux was an assistant varsity basketball coach at CM. He will hold the same position previously held by his brother, Ty Laux, who was head coach for the Eagles from 2003-12 and compiled a 136-132 record.

Ross Laux, a 2002 graduate of CM, will succeed Doug Carey, who resigned in May. Laux had been CM’s top assistant coach last season, and has previously been the head coach at Beardstown High School from 2009-15.

At Beardstown, Laux inherited a program that had not had a winning season since 2002 and was 16-69 in the three years prior to Laux. He went 9-21 in his first year as head coach. The Tigers went 53-36 in Laux’s final three seasons at Beardstown, where he had an overall record of 85-96.

The Eagles are coming off a 22-10 season that included a Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

“We are happy to announce Ross Laux as the next head boys basketball coach at Civic Memorial High School,” said Adam Miller, CM athletics director. “Ross’s experience as a head coach at Beardstown along with his experience as an assistant at CM makes him the perfect candidate because he has knowledge of our program and he can draw on his experience as a head coach in a different district.

“Ross is eager to be the face of our boys basketball program and get involved at the grassroots level. He has a specific plan and coaching style and we’re excited for him to get started. He’s committed to our vision of multisport athletes and working with student athletes to be successful in the classroom, on the basketball court, and be great citizens in our community.

“He’s going to be a good fit with the rest of our coaching staff and he’ll be visible throughout the community as an ambassador for CM and CM sports.”

Laux graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2007 and he is the owner of Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto.