BOYS BASKETBALL: Roxana powers past EA-WR in regionals

WOOD RIVER — The Roxana Shells are growing and getting confident at the right time.

After beating South Central Conference rival Hillsboro 56-52 Friday on the road, the Shells bested crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River 51-34 on Monday in the Class 2A EA-WR Regional quarterfinals to keep their season alive. They now advance to meet top-seeded Wesclin (23-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals. The other semifinal on Tuesday pits Southwestern against Carlyle at 7:30 p.m.

Roxana fell 50-43 to the Oilers in its last visit to Memorial Gym on Dec. 8, but rebounded to beat them 43-33 on Jan. 19 at the Litchfield Invite and then again on Monday. The young Shells improved to 6-23 with Monday’s win. They start 3 freshmen, a sophomore and a junior.

It was one of those freshmen — Gavin Huffman — who paced the offense on Monday for Roxana, leading all scorers with 19 points, including 12 in the second half.

The loss saw EA-WR end its season at 7-22 during Ron Twichell’s first season as head coach. Twichell, an Alton High grad, returned to the Riverbend to coach this season after previously leading Marquette Catholic from 1992-97.

The Shells never trailed on Monday. After being tied 2-2 early with the Oilers, Roxana outscored them 13-3 the rest of the first quarter to go up 15-5 when the buzzer sounded. The Shells did most of their work in the paint to get things started. Huffman hit one 3-pointer over the run, too.

After extending the lead to 17-5 on a basket by Huffman to open the second quarter, Roxana stayed ahead by double digits at 19-9 and 21-11 on a pair of free throws and a bucket from Eddie Lara with 5:21 to play in the half. EA-WR responded though, making its biggest push of the game.

Senior Darren Spruill stepped out and knocked down a trey from the top of the key at the 4:21 mark to kickstart an 8-0 scoring spree. A basket by freshman Ryan Dawson and another 3-pointer by Jake Wells had the Oilers back in it, whittling their deficit to 21-19 with 2:57 to play in the half.

The Shells were able to get a pair of free throws and a field goal from Jacob Golenor to grow their lead to 25-19 entering the break and they didn’t look back.

Coming out of the locker room, Roxana extended it to an 11-0 run and owned its biggest lead to that point at 32-19 with 4:13 to play in the third quarter. Drew Beckman hit a shot and Huffman added a 3-pointer and a 2-point field goal to cap the series.

Roxana upped its tempo on defense in the third quarter too, focusing on taking away the 6-foot-4 Spruill. The senior had a team-high 14 points on Monday and was the Oilers’ leading scorer on the season at 12.0 points per game.

When time expired on the third, the Shells were up 37-23 and EA-WR was never able to dwindle the deficit below double digits the rest of the way.

Beckman joined Huffman in double figures on Monday with 10 points. Other Roxana players to score were, Parris White with 9, Golenor with 8 and Lara with 5.

Spruill was the only double-digit scorer on the night for the Oilers, who also got 7 points from Dawson, 5 from Reggie Newtall, 3 from Wells, 2 each from Justin Englar and Shawn McKee and 1 from Ahmad Allen.

EA-WR said goodbye to Spruill and Englar who played their final games as seniors on Monday.

× Mark Briggs 2-19-18 Roxana head coach Mark Briggs discusses the 51-34 win for the Shells against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Monday in the 2A EA-WR Regional quarterfinals and how much his young team has grown throughout the season.

× Gavin Huffman and Jacob Golenor 2-19-18 Roxana's Gavin Huffman and Jacob Golenor talk about the 51-34 win over East Alton-Wood River on Monday in the 2A EA-WR Regional quarterfinals and the confidence the Shells are playing with entering the regional semifinals against top-seeded Wesclin.