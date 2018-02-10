BOYS BASKETBALL: Dynamic duo

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville boys basketball team was glad seniors Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier were back for another season this winter.

The seniors have been the Tigers' top scorers all season long. They demonstrated that in Edwardsville's 42-37 victory over the Granite City Warriors on Friday at GCHS's Memorial Gymnasium.

Marinko and Strohmeier combined to score 30 points to help the Tigers clinch at least at .500 season with four regular season games remaining. Edwardsville improved to 13-8 overall and 6-4 in Southwestern Conference play and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Strohmeier finished with 19 points, 9 of them came from the free-throw line, and Marinko scored 11.

The Warriors dropped to 8-15 overall and 3-7 in conference play with four regular season games remaining and lost their second straight game. They will be back in action on Tuesday with a home game against O'Fallon.

Jerry Watson led the Warriors with 11 points. Emmitt Gordon finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds, Justin Wiley had 7 points and 6 boards and Donovan Green scored six points off the bench before suffering an ankle injury with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers' next game will be a road game against Collinsville. They edged the Kahoks 45-42 in the last meeting on Dec. 8.

Edwardsville is a victory away from clinching its 17th straight winning season. The Tigers stormed to an 8-1 start after its first nine games

EHS also completed the season series sweep over Granite City. The Tigers beat the Warriors 72-49 in the last meeting on Dec. 15.

A year ago, the Tigers finished 30-2 and reached the Class 4A super-sectional round. They lost three of their top scorers – Mark Smith, A.J. Epenesa and Oliver Stephen – to graduation.

Also last year, Marinko and Strohmeier averaged in single digits. This year, Marinko is the Tigers' leading scorer at 27 points per game and Strohmeier is second at 15.

Marinko and Strohmeier were the only Edwardsville players in double figures against Granite City on Friday. Marinko has scored in double figures in every game while Strohmeier turned in his 18th double-digit performance.

The Tigers stormed to a 12-4 lead against the Warriors. Strohmeier hit a pair of 3-pointers and Marinko scored a pair of buckets during that stretch.

Edwardsville led 17-9 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. The Warriors rallied to tie the game four times in the second half, but could never take the lead.

After being fouled by Watson, Strohmeier hit a free throw with 2:10 to go to break a 35-35 tie. Then, R.J. Wilson later scored a basket to increase the Tigers' lead to 38-35.

Gordon scored a basket to cut EHS' lead to 38-37. After the Warriors called a timeout with 36 seconds left, they had a chance to take the lead, but Watson missed a layup attempt and the Tigers hit four free throws down the stretch, two each by Strohmeier and Marinko.

Also for the Tigers, Malik Robinson scored five points. He scored a bucket as time expired in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 17-9 lead. He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second quarter.

× Caleb Strohmeier 2 9 18 Edwardsville senior Caleb Strohmeier discusses his performance against the Granite City Warriors on Friday. He finished with 19 points in the Tigers' 42-37 victory.

× Jack Marinko 2 9 18 Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko discusses his team's 42-37 win over Granite City on Friday.

× Mike Waldo 2 9 18 Edwardsville boys basketball coach Mike Waldo discusses his team's performance against Granite City on Friday. The Tigers won 42-37 to clinch at least a .500 season.