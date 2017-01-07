BOYS' BASKETBALL: Shells start strong, but can't hold off Comets

ROXANA- The Roxana Shells fell 52-39 to the Greenville Comets Friday night after going into the half up by 7 points on the heels of a 31-point first half.

The loss sets the Shells back to a record of 7-8 overall and 1-2 in conference, while Greenville moves on to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in their conference with the win.

Roxana coach Mark Briggs said after the game that although the loss was tough, there were some things to take away from the experience.

"We want to get better and play some teams that are going to make us better," he said. "We feel like we didn't take steps backward tonight, we are getting better, so I think overall from how we were playing earlier in the year we are pleased with that."

Roxana performed well through the first half of the game, keeping the Comets off the board for the greater part of the second quarter while putting up points of their own.

It all got started when senior Zach Golenor hit a 3-point shot early in the first quarter that would put the Shells up 7-6 and send them on a 14-2 run.

During that span, senior Cody McMillen got fouled grabbing a big rebound off a Mickey Ross layup and netted the two points on his way down before nailing the ensuing free throw.

Later on, Jacob Maguire intercepted a Greenville pass in the paint and ran the ball down the court for two more points.

Golenor added another 3-pointer before the run was broken, but everything changed from that point on.

The last minute of the half was marked by a furious exchange of 3-point field goals, as Roxana netted two 3-pointers, one by Ross and another by Zach Haas, to combat the four scored by the Comets in that final seconds before halftime.

Comets' sophomore Brock Nelson was responsible for three of those late-half 3-pointers, while Ryan Hutchinson hit the other one. Those twelve points more or less marked the turning point in the game.

"That game could have been a 15, 20 points on the plus side for us," Briggs said, "Then (Nelson) comes in the game and knocks out a couple 3's. We knew he could shoot it from the JV level, but he had not demonstrated that at the Varsity level to this point, so the kid had some big shots."

Coming back from the break, the Comets re-adjusted, and with renewed focus were able to put together a dominant 3rd and 4th quarters, essentially squelching any attempt Roxana made to regain the lead.

McMillen was impressed with his team’s turnaround in the second half.

"Credit to them, they really played great defense on us, that is one of the toughest I have been played all year," he said. "They kept a guy right on me, they kept a guy right on Zach, played great defense and credit to their coach, they are really coached well and they don't quit, and that’s really something, a big testament to them."

Spreading the scoring across the roster, seven different Comet players were involved in the comeback effort. Nelson netted nine points total, while Lucas Carlson and Sophomore Kaleb Ephron tied with eight points apiece. Christian Moss tallied 7 points, while Hutchinson, Brady Simpson and Seth Moore all had 6.

Greenville coach Todd Cantrill said that the spread out scoring was an indication that his team was following its game plan.

"When we are at our best, that's where we're at," he said. "We don't have that the one guy that will average a big number. When we are at our best, it's because we are getting contributions from four, five, six guys and I thought we had that tonight."

The beginning of the second half was all defense, as the two teams only mustered a total of seven points between them before the four-minute mark of the third quarter. The spell was broken when Comets' Lucas Carlson scored a field goal to tie the game 33-33, and then it was all Greenville from there.

Soon after, Hutchinson would hit another 3-pointer, his second of the game, to give the Comets a three point lead, followed up by a big steal by senior Brady Simpson in the Roxana end, which he ran down the court for a layup.

"Tip your cap to their effort and their intensity level," Briggs said. "What they did, I think we had eight points in the second half, offensively we just hit a brick wall. You take away our best player, you make it really hard for him to catch, and when he does have opportunities he is contested, he missed some easy baskets in that stretch also, but they just hit a big run and we did nothing to stop the bleeding."

The Shells will take to the court again on Monday in Madison against the Trojans. The Comets' next game will be on Monday versus the Nashville Hornets.

GREENVILLE 52, ROXANA 39

Greenville 8 16 16 12 -- 52

Roxana 13 18 4 4 -- 39

Comets (6-7, 3-1) Brock Nelson 9, Kaleb Ephron 8, Lucas Carlson 8, Christian Ross 7, Ryan Hutchinson 6, Seth Moore 6, Brady Simpson 6, Hunter Grey 4 2FG -- 32 3FG -- 18 PF--2

Shells(7-8, 51-2) Cody McMillen 13, Zach Golenor 12, Zach Haas 5, Mickey Ross 5, Jacob Maguire 4, 2FG -12, 3FG - 4, PF- 3.