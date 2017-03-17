BOYS' BASKETBALL: Smith, Epenesa earn all-state honors

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Senior AJ Epenesa (33) of Edwardsville slams home an alley-oop pass from Mark Smith (13) against Althoff in the championship game of the Collinsville Holliday Classic earlier in the season. Epenesa and Smith earned all-state honors from both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

A pair of Edwardsville players were named to the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Senior Mark Smith earned first-team honors on both the AP and IBCA all-state teams and senior A.J. Epenesa was named honorable mention on the AP team and second-team on the IBCA squad.

Smith and Epenesa were key players in the Tigers' outstanding season. Edwardsville finished 30-2, won Southwestern Conference, regional and sectional titles and reached the super-sectional game, where it lost to Chicago Simeon. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 at the end of the regular season.

Smith averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Epenesa, who plans to play football at the University of Iowa next year, averaged 15 points and 13 rebounds.