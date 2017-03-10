BOYS' BASKETBALL: Smith leads EHS to sectional championship

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Edwardsville senior Mark Smith (left) scored a career-high 45 points against Danville in the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship game on Friday.

The Edwardsville Tigers are one step away from their eighth trip to the state tournament

The Tigers cruised to an 81-59 win over the Danville Vikings on Friday at the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship game. The No. 1 ranked team in the state will play third-ranked Chicago Simeon in the Class 4A super-sectional game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The winner of Tuesday's game advances to the state tournament at Carver Arena in Peoria next week and is guaranteed a top-four finish in the state.

Edwardsville improved to 30-1 and won its 26th straight game. The Tigers won their third sectional title in five years and their 10th overall.

Mark Smith finished with 45 points to lead the Tigers, becoming the first Edwardsville player to break 40 since Dan Lytle in 1999, when he scored a program-record 48. Smith's 45 points tied for the fourth most in program history.

Smith scored 28 of his points in the second half.

The Tigers advanced to the sectional finals by beating Belleville West 56-43 in the sectional semifinals at Collinsville High School. Smith finished with 31 points in that contest.

On Friday, Edwardsville led 25-13 after the first quarter and 39-22 at halftime to prevent Danville from winning its first sectional title since 1994.

Oliver Stephen finished with 12 points with four 3-pointers.

Chicago Simeon advanced to the super-sectional by beating Thornton 69-52 in the Thornwood Sectional championship game on Friday. The Wolverines finished third in the state last year and won seven state titles.

Also on Friday, Malik Robinson qualified for the Class 4A Three-Point Showdown by hitting nine 3-pointers in the sectional round. He will compete in the state tournament preliminaries that are scheduled for Thursday.