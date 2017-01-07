BOYS' BASKETBALL: Smith leads EHS to win over O'Fallon

Senior Mark Smith has served as the Edwardsville Tigers’ sparkplug all year long and he turned in yet another explosive performance on Friday night in a Southwestern Conference contest against the O’Fallon Panthers.

Smith poured in 34 points in the 75-58 win. He was averaging 21.9 points per game before Friday.

The incredible performance was key, as the Tigers were missing one of their top players. AJ Epenesa, who averages 14 points per game, didn’t play because he will play football this weekend in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Smith was a terror from the inside and the outside, as he scored nine of his points off of threes and he also had two tradition three-point plays. The Tigers improved to 13-1 overall and 5-1 in the SWC with the win.

“Every game we try to come out and we try to execute our game plan,” Smith said. “I thought we were very unselfish. I thought we really played great as a team tonight.”

Also for the Tigers, Oliver Stephen scored 13 points and Nathan Kolesa finished with 11 points.

“Mark (Smith) and Oliver (Stephen), those guys are the best teammates you could ask for,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “Because they just play to win and if they’re taken away they pass. They never consider how many shots they got or how many shots they got, they just play.”

The contest was a close affair in the beginning, the Panthers established a 4-1 lead in the first few minutes, but the Tigers fought back and established a 6-4 lead behind baskets from Kolesa and Smith. The game was tied up at 6, 8 and 10 points and O’Fallon held a slim 15-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Smith scored 10 points in the first quarter.

The Tigers led 34-30 at halftime. Outside shooting helped the Tigers close the gap with the Panthers in the first two quarters, as Stephen nailed three treys in the first half.

“O’Fallon is good,” Waldo said. “They have a lot of guys who can score and a lot of guys who are good with the ball. They’re good on defense, they’re a good team. I thought as the game when on, we adjusted to their quickness a little better. Their speed is hard to deal with, but I thought we adjusted to it more as the game went on.”

The contest changed in the second half. Edwardsville went on to outscore the Panthers 41-28 in the third and fourth quarters.

“When they go into a spread offense, it’s tough to stop,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “It was a four point game and then it went to 11 or 13, then we’re chasing the rest of the game. It’s not a basketball game we like to play, it’s tough when you dig a hole against Edwardsville like that.”

The Panthers had two players in double figures. Ryan Fulton came off of the bench and scored 17 points and Deion Norfleet threw in 10.

O’Fallon dropped to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the league with the loss.

The Tigers will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in a road contest against Alton.

EDWARDSVILLE 75, O’FALLON 58

O’Fallon 14 16 7 21 -- 58

Edwardsville 15 19 19 22 -- 75

Panthers (9-5, 3-3) Ryan Fulton 17, Deion Norfleet 10, Jarvus Smith 6, Alex Orr 5, Burke Watts 8, Daron Thomas 5, Jalen Hodge 5, Steven Sharp 2. 2FG - 19 3FG – 6 PF - 2

Tigers (13-1, 5-1) Mark Smith 34, Oliver Stephen 13, Nathan Kolesa 11, Caleb Strohmeier 9, Jack Marinko 5, Zach Doornick 2, Jackson Best 1. 2FG - 19 3FG – 8 PF- 13