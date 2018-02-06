BOYS BASKETBALL: Soaring to sectionals

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team won the Trimpe Regional after beating Quincy in the title game on Feb. 1. The Redbirds play East St. Louis Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lincoln Sectional championship game. Team members include (back row L to R) Chris Hobbs, Ihzel Brown, Johnathan Edwards, Marquan Knight, Jerome Clark, Domenick Anderson (front row) Camren Edwards, Taron Flemings, Brandon Harris, Adrian Elliot and Gage Depew

The Alton Middle School boys basketball team moved one step closer to a trip to the state tournament after beating Quincy in the IESA Class 8-4A Trimpe Regional on Feb. 1 in Bethalto.

The Jr. Redbirds won 47-29 to earn a trip to the East St. Louis Lincoln Sectional championship game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Middle School. The sectional winner advances to play in the state tournament on Feb. 10 at Urbana Middle School.

Alton will take a 19-5 record into Wednesday's game against the Tigers (20-3).

The Jr. Redbirds had one team participate in the state tournament in the eighth-grade level and that was in 2010. That squad finished third.

This year's team has been successful, winning the Madison County Conference title and capturing consolation titles in the O'Fallon Tournament and Alton Invitational.

Domenick Anderson, Ihzel Brown, Jerome Clark, Gage DePew, Camren Edwards, Johnathan Edwards, Taron Flemings, Brandon Harris, Chris Hobbs and Marquan Knight make up the Alton team. Zak Allan and Brett Huff are the coaches.