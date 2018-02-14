BOYS BASKETBALL: Still unblemished

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers are still perfect.

The Explorers defeated Breese Central 50-34 on Tuesday at MCHS to close the home portion of the 2017-18 season. They finish the regular season at 7:30 p.m Friday at Gibault.

Marquette improved to 27-0 with the win. The Explorers bumped up to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A state poll. They were No. 7 last week.

The Cougars dropped to 11-14 on the season with the loss.

The Explorers wasted little time in establishing dominance in the contest Tuesday, leading 17-0 at the end of the first quarter. Jake Hall scored 6 points in the first quarter to lead Marquette.

The Cougars clawed back in the second quarter. Central outscored Marquette 14-5 in the frame and cut the Explorers’ lead to 22-14 entering the break.

However, Marquette never trailed in the game. The Explorers started off the third quarter with a 6-2 run. Nick Hemann scored 4 of the 6 points over the series. Marquette owned a 36-19 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Central wouldn’t go away though and outscored the Explorers 15-14 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars fouled Marquette in the last quarter to regain possession of the ball and the Explorers capitalized from the line, going 8-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Marquette placed 3 players in double figures in the game. Hall led the way with 14 points, while Hemann and Isaiah Ervin both scored 13. Simon Thomas led the Cougars’ offense with 15 points.

The Explorers, who went 30-4 last season to set a school-record in wins and reached the 2A super-sectional round of the playoffs, were bumped up to 3A this season. They are cast in Sub-Sectional A of the Centralia Sectional and will find out their seeding on Thursday on www.ihsa.org. The 3A postseason schedule will be released on Friday. Marquette will either be cast in the Highland Regional or the Waterloo Regional.

× Steve Medford 2-13-18 Marquette head coach Steve Medford discusses the 50-34 win over Breese Central on Tuesday at MCHS to elevate the Explorers to 27-0 on the season.

× Nick Hemann 2-13-18 Marquette's Nick Hemann talks about the quick 17-0 start vs. Breese Central on Tuesday on the way to a 50-34 victory at home.