BOYS BASKETBALL: Stormchaser

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. announced that he will play basketball at Southwestern Illinois College next winter. Caldwell is flanked by his family.

Now, Caldwell is setting his sights on excelling in the junior college level. He recently announced that he will continue his basketball career at Southwestern Illinois College.

Caldwell will join a SWIC team that finished 25-8 and reached the District 16 championship game last winter. The Blue Storm are coached by Jay Harrington.

Last winter, Caldwell was among Alton's leaders in scoring at 15 points per game and helped the Redbirds finish 16-12.