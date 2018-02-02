BOYS BASKETBALL: That's a winner

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

JERSEYVILLE – Jaquan Adams will get to end his high school basketball career with another winning basketball team.

The Civic Memorial senior helped his team clinch a winning season after scoring the game-winning bucket as time expired in the Eagles' come-from-behind, 60-58 victory over the Jersey Panthers on Friday at Jerseyville.

The Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 15-7 overall and 4-2 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with five regular season games remaining. The Bethalto school also clinched its fifth straight winning season.

CM returns to action on Tuesday with a home game against Mascoutah. With Friday's win, the Eagles moved into a second-place tie with the Indians in the conference standings. They also have Mater Dei, Triad, Highland and Waterloo left on their schedule.

CM came back from a 9-0, first-quarter deficit to pull off the win over Jersey, which dropped to 11-11. The Eagles also completed the season sweep over the Panthers. Two months ago, they edged Jersey 45-43 in the last meeting at Bethalto.

Adams, who finished with 20 points, was mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning basket. Then, CM fans ran onto the Jersey court to celebrate the win.

Adams has played varsity all four years and has played for a winning team in each of those years. He helped the Eagles win 74 games during his career.

Adams remains the Eagles' leading scorer at 17 points per game. He scored in double figures for the 17th time this season. He finished with 18 in the last meeting against the Panthers.

Caden Clark returned on Friday after missing two games with an injury and finished with 13 points. Bryce Zupan finished with 17 points, his sixth straight double-digit performance.

The Eagles also won their second straight conference game. They beat Waterloo 49-48 on a last-second shot by Zupan.

The Panthers stormed to a 9-0 lead after getting 3-pointers from Kurt Hall and A.J. Shaw and a conventional 3-point basket by Shaw. They led 16-8 after the first quarter and led by as many as 17 in the second quarter.

But the Eagles rallied to take a 53-50 lead after going on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter. With 5:21 to go in the game, Zupan received a pass from Adams and hit a 3-pointer to give CM a 51-50 lead, its first lead of the game. Then, Adams scored a basket with 4:16 remaining to increase the lead to three points.

Hall hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds to go to tie the game at 56-56, sending the contest to overtime.

Clark had a chance to win the game, but his layup as time expired in regulation was no good.

Jersey's Lucas Ross scored a basket with 2:52 left in overtime gave his team a 58-56 lead. But Adams tied it with a basket 20 seconds later.

CM called a timeout with 1:17 left. The Eagles ran the clock down to two seconds when junior Jacob Coleman fired a pass to Adams and the senior scored the game-winning bucket.

Hall finished with 13 points, Blake Wittman had 12 and Coby Gibson added 11 to lead Jersey.

