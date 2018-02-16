BOYS BASKETBALL: Thirtysomething

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

GODFREY – Jack Marinko made sure his Edwardsville boys basketball team wasn't going to suffer another heartbreaking loss to the Alton Redbirds again when the two teams squared off for the second time this season on Friday at Alton High School.

The Edwardsville senior scored a game-high 31 points with four 3-pointers to lift his team to a 64-55 win over the Redbirds. It was the Tigers' third straight victory, all of them on the road.

Now, Edwardsville will look to close out its regular season in style with back-to-back home games next week against O'Fallon and Belleville East at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. The Tigers are 15-8.

The Redbirds dropped to 14-10 with three regular season games remaining and had their three-game winning streak snapped. They play their last home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Taylorville Tornadoes.

Alton wraps up its regular season with back-to-back road games against Belleville West and O'Fallon next week.

With Belleville West clinching the Southwestern Conference title on Friday with a win over Collinsville, Edwardsville and Alton are now fighting for second place in the league standings with two games to go. Both teams are 8-4 in conference play.

Marinko, one of two returning starters from last year's team that reached the Class 4A super-sectional, has been a scoring machine for the Tigers all season long. He's the team's leading scorer at 26 points per game and has scored in double figures in all 23 games this season. On Friday, the senior broke the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season.

A month ago, Marinko scored 33 points in the Tigers' 55-50 overtime loss to the Redbirds at Edwardsville. He scored 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second and went 11 for 16 from the free-throw line.

Alton was leading 53-50 when Marinko had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but it was no good.

On Friday, the Redbirds were leading 36-35 late in the third quarter when Marinko took over. He scored a basket with 6:05 left in the third that started a 13-4 run.

Edwardsville led 48-41 after the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

Marinko scored 12 points in the third quarter and 19 in the second half. He also was 7 for 8 from the free throw line.

Also for the Tigers, Caleb Strohmeier, the other returning starter from last season, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and R.J. Wilson and Malik Robinson each had 9 points.

Donovan Clay scored 16 points, Malik Smith finished with 13 and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. added nine for the Redbirds.

Alton stormed to a 7-2 lead after the first two minutes and led 19-18 after the first quarter. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at 32-32 at halftime.

Both teams had nine lead changes and four ties before Marinko's basket with 6:05 to go in the third gave his team the lead for good.

Clay scored 14 of his points in the first half. He scored all of the Redbirds' points in their 7-2 start.

× Jack Marinko 2 16 18 Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko discusses his team's 64-55 win over the Alton Redbirds as well as his 31-point performance on Friday.

× Mike Waldo 2 16 18 Edwardsville boys basketball coach Mike Waldo discusses his team's performance in its 64-55 win over the Alton Redbirds on Friday.