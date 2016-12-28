BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers breeze past Stars in Prairie Farms Classic

COLLINSVILLE -- A year ago, A.J. Epenesa, Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen were valuable players for the Edwardsville Tigers.

All of them averaged in double figures, helped EHS win 25 games and a regional title and earned spots on the all-Southwestern Conference team.

This year, the senior trio is picking up right where it has left off from the 2015-2016 season. They’re all averaging in double figures and they’re helping the Tigers get off to an 8-1 start, including an 83-53 victory over the McCluer North Stars on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Prairie Farms Classic at Collinsville High School.

“We’ve got some guys back who played for us last year,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “They’ve got good experience and they’re used to playing with each other and that always helps.”

All three seniors scored in double figures against McCluer North. Stephen led the way with 29 points, including nine 3-pointers. Smith finished with 14 points and five rebounds and Epenesa had 12 points and six rebounds before fouling out with 5:43 to go in the game.

Edwardsville improved to 8-1 and will play six-time Collinsville tournament champion Lincoln at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Lincoln advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Urbana 52-43 in a first-round game on Wednesday.

With McCluer North leading 21-18 early in the second quarter, Stephen hit back-to-back 3-point shots to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead they would not relinquish. His treys started an 11-0 run for Edwardsville.

Stephen scored 20 of his points in the second half. He also made a dunk with 6:35 left in the third quarter. After being substituted by R.J. Wilson with 3:29 left in the game, the 6-foot-4 senior got a round of applause from the fans at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

“Oliver did good,” Waldo said. “He shoots when he’s open. When he’s not open, he passes. I thought Oliver did a good job defensively and offensively.”

Stephen is averaging 15.4 points per game with a team-high 37 treys. He came up five points short of his season-high 34 points he had against Waterloo on Nov. 21 in the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament at Highland.

Smith scored nine of his points in the first half. He remains the Tigers’ top scorer at 20 points per game.

“I thought Mark is like a lot of our guys,” Waldo said. “He’s done a good job of getting better each year. Mark improved a lot from his sophomore to junior year and improved a lot from his junior year to senior year.”

Epenesa scored six points in each half. He’s the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 15.6 points per game.

“I thought A.J. had a really good game on both ends of the court,” Waldo said.

The Tigers won their fourth game in a row on Wednesday. They started their season at 4-0 before losing to Belleville West in the SWC at the E Shootout on Dec. 3.

“We’re trying to prepare for each game,” Waldo said. “I think if you prepare for each game, that’s how you improve.”

Edwardsville returned to the Collinsville tournament after a 21-year hiatus. The Tigers played at the annual holiday event for 10 years from 1985-1995 and won their only championship in 1992.

“We had a lot of good memories at Collinsville,” Waldo said. “There are some good games here at the Collinsville Tournament and it’s always good to try something new. This is a really good tournament, so obviously it’s going to be hard to win games here. It’s a good gym and it’s a good place to play.”

Patrick Evans finished with 16 points and Cameron Lockett had 10 to lead McCluer North, which dropped to 3-4 and will play Urbana in the consolation quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

“McCluer North got some athletes and got size and play good,” Waldo said. “I thought their defense was good. They did a lot of things that were hard to guard offensively. I thought they were good and I think we had to play well to win. But I thought my guys did a lot of stuff well.”

Junior Caleb Strohmeier scored 12 points and senior Zach Doornink finished with five points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Tigers, who are looking to win their second tournament championship this season. They won the Highland tournament title last month.

EDWARDSVILLE 83, MCCLUER NORTH 53

Stars 14 9 16 14 -- 53

Tigers 17 17 17 22 -- 83

McCluer North -- Patrick Evans 16, Nicholas Humphrey 5, Mekai Ray 6, Keion McGuire 4, Jacoby Jones 6, Kyle O’Brien 7, Cameron Lockett 10. 2FG-16 3FG-5 FT-6.

Edwardsville -- Jack Marinko 6, Mark Smith 14, Oliver Stephen 29, A.J. Epenesa 12, Caleb Strohmeier 12, R.J. Wilson 2, Zach Doornink 5. 2FG-20 3FG-12 FT-7.