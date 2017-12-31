BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigers fall to Quincy at Prairie Farms Classic

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Edwardsville Tigers finished sixth in the Prairie Farms Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament at Collinsville after losing 69-58 to the Quincy Blue Devils in the fifth-place game on Saturday at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

The Tigers defeated Althoff 47-42 in the first round on Thursday and then suffered a 64-55 loss to Decatur MacArthur on Friday afternoon. Edwardsville rebounded with a 63-52 win over East St. Louis on Friday night.

The Tigers fall to 9-3 with the loss to Quincy. Jack Marinko scored 21 points and Caleb Strohmeier added 20 to lead Edwardsville.

Quincy’s Jirehl Brock’s three-pointer at the 4:06 mark in the first quarter broke a 4-4 tie and started a 7-0 run.

Quincy led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.

The Blue Devils had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half while the Tigers had four. Quincy’s zone defense forced the Tigers to make 10 turnovers in the first half.

Edwardsville’s R.J. Wilson’s free throws with just 22 seconds into the third quarter cut Quincy’s lead to 25-23, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get the rest of the game.

Quincy (11-3) led 42-29 after the third quarter thanks to three-pointers from Grant Schaefer and Jacob Ary.

Brock scored 21 points and Aaron Shoot and Jaeden Smith each had 12 for the Blue Devils, who made 50 percent of their shots (25 for 50) and 75 percent of their free throws (9 for 12).

The Tigers shot 53 percent (20 for 38) from the floor and 86 percent (12 for 14) from the free-throw line.

× Mike Waldo 12 30 17 Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo discusses his team's performance against Quincy in the fifth-place game of the Prairie Farms Classic on Saturday in Collinsville.