BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers ground Flyers on the road

EAST ST. LOUIS -- Two months ago, the Edwardsville Tigers’ Southwestern Conference season got off to a rough start.

The Tigers fell to the Belleville West Maroons 59-53 in their league opener in the first annual SWC at the E Shootout at SIUE on Dec. 3.

“It was kind of a wakeup call,” Edwardsville senior Oliver Stephen said.

Edwardsville has been on fire in league play ever since, winning eight games in row, including an 81-70 win over the East St. Louis Flyers on Friday on the road. The win pushed the Tigers to first place in the league standings by one-half game over East St. Louis.

Edwardsville improved to 20-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play with six regular season games remaining. The Tigers also won their 16th straight game.

“It’s just another win,” Edwardsville senior A.J. Epenesa said. “We always work hard in practice. Coming in here and beating them on their court, it’s a really big deal. We just come in here and play our game. This is what we do and we’re blessed with a W tonight.”

EHS coach Mike Waldo picked up his 699th career win on Friday. He can hit the 700-win mark on Tuesday with a home game against DeSmet.

“He’s the reason why we’re this good,” Stephen said. “He puts in the work for practice.”

The Tigers have five conference games remaining. Their next league game will be next Friday against Granite City. They also have Collinsville, Alton, O’Fallon and Belleville East left on their SWC schedule.

The Flyers dropped to 14-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play. Edwardsville completed the season series sweep over East St. Louis. The Tigers beat the Flyers 66-55 in the last meeting on Jan. 3 at EHS.

East St. Louis’ season-high five-game winning streak was snapped. It’s also the Flyers’ first home loss of the season.

“East St. Louis is very good,” Waldo said. “They’ve got good big guys and they’ve got good guards. They were hard to defend tonight because they made a lot of perimeter shots.”

The Tigers made half of their shots (30 for 60) and hit nine 3-pointers.

“I thought we did a good job tonight of making the extra pass and getting a shot of the basket in every trip down the floor,” Waldo said. “That’s hard to do against them because they’re big and rangy. They’re well-coached defensively. They’re hard to score against.”

Edwardsville is looking to win its second straight conference crown. Last year, the Tigers went 14-0 in league play.

“Winning the conference is one of our minor goals,” Epenesa said. “We wanted to win every tournament we have entered this season and we’ve done that. Now, we’re looking to win conference and we’re on the road to that. We still have a long way to go and then it’s on to the playoffs and eventually state. We still have a long road ahead of us with many goals to reach, but winning the conference is a minor goal in the big picture.”

Four Edwardsville starters finished in double figures in the win over the Flyers. Stephen finished with 21 points with five 3-pointers, Epenesa scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, senior Mark Smith had 19 points and Jack Marinko added 10.

Another starter, Caleb Strohmeier, finished with nine.

Epenesa, who didn’t play in the last meeting against the Flyers last month because he was in Texas participating in the All-American Bowl, gave the Tigers the lead for good with 5:16 left in the third quarter, when he scored on a conventional 3-point play that gave his team a 41-29 lead.

Epenesa scored 13 of his points, including a pair of slam dunks, in the second half.

East St. Louis rallied from an 11-point deficit in the first quarter to take a 39-38 lead on a 3-pointer by Terrence Hargrove with 5:32 left in the third. It would be the last time the Flyers led in the game.

The Tigers ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 57-45 lead. Smith hit a shot that bounced off the rim, then it went in as time expired. He finished with 12 points in the second half.

Stephen hit four of his 3-pointers in the first half. He now has 85 treys this season.

Marinko scored seven of his points in the second half to finish in double figures for just the sixth time this season.

EDWARDSVILLE 81, EAST ST. LOUIS 70

Tigers 18 18 21 24 -- 81

Flyers 12 19 12 25 -- 70

Edwardsville -- Jack Marinko 10, Malik Robinson 2, Mark Smith 19, Oliver Stephen 21, A.J. Epenesa 20, Caleb Strohmeier 9. 2FG-21 3FG-9 FT-12

East St. Louis -- Kerion Chairs 11, Reyondous Estes 11, Travion Vickers 10, Zachery Forest 7, Arthur Carter 10, Jeremiah Tillmon 15, Terrence Hargrove 6 2FG-16 3FG-10 FT-8.