BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers jump to No. 2 in Class 4A poll

Thanks to a home win over Belleville West on Friday, the Edwardsville boys' basketball team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 4A state rankings.

The Tigers also have two first-place votes. Bolingbrook remains at No. 1 at 18-0.

Chicago Simeon, which was No. 2 last week, dropped to No. 4 and Chicago Curie moved up one spot to No. 3.

Edwardsville beat Belleville West 76-49 on Friday at home, avenging the 59-53 loss to the Maroons on Dec. 3 at SIUE.

The Tigers improved to 19-1 after beating Gateway Tech on Tuesday and will play at East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marquette Catholic remains at No. 5 in the Class 2A state rankings after splitting two games last week. The Explorers beat EA-WR 67-28 on Friday and lost to Mount Carmel 34-32 in the Pinckneyville Shootout on Saturday. Mount Carmel moved up one spot to No. 9 in the Class 2A rankings.

Marquette is 22-3 after beating Father McGivney on Tuesday and will play a home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against McCluer North.

Chicago Uplift, Quincy Notre Dame, Chicago Orr and Teutopolis make up the top four in Class 2A.