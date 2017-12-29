BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigers open in Collinsville with win over Althoff

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

COLLINSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Belleville Althoff Crusaders 47-42 in the first round of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Edwardsville — the defending tournament champion — now meets Decatur MacArthur at 2:30 p.m. Friday in its second game. MacArthur defeated Rockford East 72-64 in overtime during the late game on Thursday.

The Tigers improved to 8-1 on the season with Thursday’s win. Althoff dipped to 2-8 with the loss. The two teams met in the championship game a year ago before facing off in their tournament opener this season.

Edwardsville scuffled in the early goings against the Crusaders, but still led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. R.J. Wilson’s buzzer shot at the end of the quarter gave the Tigers an early lead.

Althoff tied it up 13-13 at the 5:02 mark of the second quarter with Patrick Readye’s basket. The Crusaders failed to push the momentum in their corner though, as an 8-2 Edwardsville run made the score 21-15 at the 3:34 mark. Caleb Strohmeier’s basket at the 4:05 mark ignited the run. Strohmeier scored 6 points during the scoring spree.

EHS carried a slight 21-18 lead into halftime against Althoff.

Coming out of the break, the Tigers continued to control the lead in the third quarter and led 35-27 at the end of the quarter.

The Crusaders showed some life in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Ryan McDonald cut Edwardsville’s lead to two points at 35-33. Once again, Althoff couldn’t sustain the momentum. Malik Robinson’s field goal at the 4:23 mark kicked off a 6-0 Tiger run and by the 3:31 mark they owned a 41-33 advantage. They never lost the lead for the rest of the contest.

Jack Marinko led Edwardsville’s offense with 15 points. He had an impressive second half, scoring 14 of his points. He struggled shooting in the first half, scoring just one point from the free throw line. Thursday marked the first game this season Marinko has failed to score over 20 points, snapping a 8-game streak for him. He know has 246 points through 9 games this season and is averaging 27.3 points per game.

Strohmeier finished the game with 14 points to compliment Marinko. He scored just 2 points in the second half, after scoring 12 in the first half. Robinson netted 10 points to join Marinko and Strohmeier in double figures. Other Tigers to score Thursday included, Wilson with 6 points and Jaylon Tuggle with 2 points. Wilson also had a team-best 8 rebounds for EHS.

Khailfah Muhammad led the Crusaders offense with 11 points. Readye finished with 10 points.

Edwardsville will have 2 games on Friday. Depending on what happens in its game vs. MacArthur, the Tigers will either play in the tournament semifinals at 8 p.m. or move into a loser’s bracket game at 9:30 p.m.

× Mike Waldo 12-28-17 Edwardsville head coach talks about the Tigers overcoming a sluggish start to beat Althoff 47-42 to open the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Thursday.

× Jack Marinko 12-28-17 EHS' Jack Marinko discusses the Tigers' 47-42 win over Althoff to open play in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Thursday.