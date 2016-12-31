BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers top Althoff, win Prairie Farms Classic title

COLLINSVILLE — For the second time in 2016 the Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Althoff Crusaders and for the second time it led to a tournament championship.

The Tigers bested the Crusaders 83-75 on Saturday in an electric final at the 33rd annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville. They also bested them for the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament crown on Nov. 26 by the score of 81-78.

With the win, EHS improved to 11-1, while Althoff dipped to 8-3 with the loss.

The finale wrapped up a spectacular tournament, which saw Althoff's Jordan Goodwin set the tournament record for points with 128 and Edwardsville Oliver Stephen tie the tourney record in 3-pointers with 19. Goodwin surpassed Cuonzo Martin (East St. Louis Lincoln, 1988) and Ryan Harrow (Walton, 2008), who each had 118 points, while Stephen matched Bob Anderson (Peoria, 1998) and Jake Jobe (Quincy, 2015) on treys.

A crowd of 2,800 was on hand to watch the showdown between the Tigers and Crusaders on Saturday, including University of Illinois head coach John Groce. They watched as Edwardsville's Mark Smith poured in 35 points to lead his team to the victory and earn himself the tournament MVP award.

“That means a lot,” Smith said of winning the MVP and being the first Tiger player to do it. “I just thank God for every thing. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to win it. It's a great feeling.”

Stephen and A.J. Epenesa joined Smith as part of the all-tournament team.

Edwardsville was back in Collinsville for the holiday tournament for the first time since 1995 and won the crown for the first time since 1992. Head coach Mike Waldo said they were glad to be back, but Althoff didn't make winning the title easy on Saturday.

“They had a lot of guys play good and it was a hard game,” Waldo said. “They're hard to guard.”

The game was a seesaw battle throughout, with the Crusaders within four points of the Tigers with under a minute to play at 79-75. But every time they drew close, Edwardsville would pull away. Althoff's final lead of the game was at 30-27 at the 5:55 mark of the second quarter.

“We picked our poison and they made us pay for it,” Crusaders' head coach Greg Lieb said. “They're a good ball club. We didn't get beat by a bunch of rummies. Mike Waldo has figured out a few things about the game of basketball.”

One of those poisonous Tigers on Saturday was junior guard Jack Marinko. The 5-foot-10 guard netted 21 points and was 6-of-6 from beyond the arc for the game. Marinko was 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point land during the first half.

“Mark was running offense and I was open a lot and just knocking them down,” Marinko said. “It was a great night. It was a great start and motivational to get us on a run and set the pace for the game and we never looked back.”

Smith added of Marinko, “I always try to tell people that Jack Jack, he's a baller. You saw it tonight, Jack Jack can ball. He dribbled the ball up the court, went to the basket, hit open shots... Jack Jack does a lot for us.”

Epenesa had a big night for the Tigers, too. He hit a benchmark by scoring the 1,000th point of his career at the 6:28 mark of the fourth quarter. It came a night after Smith joined the EHS 1,000-point club on Thursday. Epenesa finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was an awesome night,” the 6-6 senior forward bound for Iowa on a football scholarship said. “For me to score my 1,000th point and for us to come out and beat Althoff for the second time this year in another championship game — they're an amazing ball club and we come out and work our hardest and play our best every time we play them. It was a fantastic night for all of us.”

They did it despite Goodwin, signed to play at Saint Louis University next season, scored 35 points and yanked down 15 rebounds.

“That dude is unstoppable,” Epenesa said. “I actually said that to him during the game. He said something and I said, 'Bro, you know you're unstoppable right?' We're trying our best to keep him from scoring, but he can get points whenever he wants.”

Goodwin scored 23 of his points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Marvin Bateman scored 16 points and C.J. Colden added 10 to join Goodwin in double figures.

After the two teams began the game combining for 11 3-pointers in the first quarter — Edwardsville with 6 and Althoff with 5 — the Crusaders escaped with a 23-22 lead as time expired on the opening frame. Bryson Strong's trey in the final seconds gave Althoff the lead.

But after Bateman scored at the 5:55 mark of the second quarter, the Tigers responded with an 11-0 run to grab a 38-30 lead with 3:00 to play in the first half. Marinko and Smith highlighted the spree, each hitting a 3-pointer.

Marinko's bucket with 1:32 left extended EHS' lead to 42-32, but a Goodwin score with 30 seconds remaining cut the deficit to 42-34 entering the locker room.

Goodwin opened the second half with a score, but an alley-oop from Smith to Epenesa for a slam, followed by a Smith score made it 46-36 at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter.

The Crusaders fought back with a 9-0 spurt to cut it to 46-45, capped by a trey from Bateman. After an Epenesa basket, Bateman hit another trey to knot it at 48-48. It marked the last time Althoff drew even with the Tigers. Two late 3-pointers by Marinko allowed EHS to grab a 54-50 lead entering the final quarter.

A 10-0 scoring spree early in the fourth quarter gave Edwardsville some breathing room. The spurt lasted 1:34 and was capped by the most explosive play of the game. At the 5:17 mark, Smith went hard to the hoop, elevated and slammed the ball over Althoff's Edwyn Brown, drawing the foul and completing the 3-point play.

“I just saw a wide open lane,” Smith said. “I didn't know if he was going to jump or not. It was cool to dunk on somebody like that, but I'm just glad we won the game.”

The Crusaders got as close as 4 points at 79-75 when Goodwin hit 2-of-3 free throws after being fouled beyond the 3-point arc with 52.9 seconds left, but a score by Smith and a pair of free throws by Caleb Strohmeier closed out the EHS win.

Now the Tigers will prepare for East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. They will prepare without Epenesa, who leaves for Texas on Sunday to play in the Army All-American Bowl. Epenesa will return for the Alton game on Jan. 13, but then will miss the Salem Invite while playing in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii later in January.

Smith thinks EHS can learn a lot about itself during its talented center's absence.

“I think it will be a good test for us, because A.J. is a big part of the team,” Smith said. “He gets rebounds and we're going to miss the big body inside that can clear shots. He blocked one of Jordan's shots tonight and he's a great finisher. We're going to miss that, but it's also going to be good down the stretch later if A.J. gets in foul trouble, because we already know we can play.”

PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(championship game)

EDWARDSVILLE 83, ALTHOFF 75

Crusaders 23 11 16 25 — 75

Tigers 22 10 12 29 — 83

Tigers (11-1) — Jack Marinko 21, Mark Smith 35, Oliver Stephen 5, A.J. Epenesa 15, Caleb Strohmeier 7. 2FG — 18 3FG — 11 FT — 14 PF — 16.

Crusaders (8-3) — Edwyn Brown 5, C.J. Colden 10, Dante Ray 6, Jordan Goodwin 35, Marvin Bateman 16, Bryson Strong 3. 2FG — 21 3FG — 9 FT — 6 PF — 20.