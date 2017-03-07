BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers top Belleville West in sectional semis

COLLINSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers celebrated another win at Collinsville on Tuesday.

This time, the victory helped the Tigers move a step closer to a sectional championship.

Edwardsville advanced to the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship game against the Danville Vikings at 7 p.m. Friday after beating Belleville West 56-43 in a semifinal game at Collinsville High's Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.

“You're excited about anything at this time of year because you get to still play, so we're looking forward to play Friday night and we'll try to get ready the best that we can,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said.

The Tigers improved to 29-1 and extended their winning streak to 25 games. They haven't lost since Dec. 3, when they fell to the Maroons 59-53 in their Southwestern Conference opener at SIUE.

“It's a great feeling,” Edwardsville junior Jack Marinko said. “We're used to playing with each other now and we have a certain routine before every game. We just go out there and play how we play every game.”

Edwardsville also improved to 6-0 at Collinsville. The Tigers won five of those games there in December. They beat Collinsville on Dec. 9, then returned to Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium three weeks later and won the Prairie Farms Classic with a 4-0 record.

On Friday, Edwardsville will make the 210-mile trip north to Ottawa to take on Danville, which beat Moline 61-45 in the other sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Ottawa. A win on Friday will send Edwardsville to the super-sectional round at Redbird Arena in Normal on March 14.

“We're going to treat it like another game,” Edwardsville senior Mark Smith said. “We'll probably have a walk through before we leave. Everybody is going to have their normal routine that they do. I'll probably go to sleep because we're going far up north, but we're looking forward to going up there playing and trying to get another win.”

Edwardsville will look to win its fourth sectional title in six seasons, while Danville is looking to win its first sectional crown in 23 years.

“I'm pretty sure Coach Waldo will have a good game plan for us,” Smith said. “We're just going to follow it and go out and practice it and execute it and get ready for finals.”

Smith finished with 31 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Mark did a good job with the ball,” Waldo said. “I thought he made some good decisions with the ball. I thought we did a good job of getting him good spots with the ball. I thought our guys did an excellent job of passing the ball to him.”

Down 30-28 late in the third quarter, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run that started with a buzzer beater by A.J. Epenesa, who finished with 11 points.

Epenesa caught a long inbounds pass from Smith in the paint and nailed the shot as time expired in the third to tie the game at 30-30.

“I'm sure it didn't hurt, but A.J. Made a really good play and it was a really good pass to him,” Waldo said. “It was good for those guys.”

Then, the Tigers started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. Caleb Strohmeier gave Edwardsville a 32-30 with a basket with just 37 seconds into the quarter. It was his only field goal of the game.

Smith followed with a conventional 3-point play, then another basket to extend the Tigers' lead to 37-30 with 5:33 to go. Edwardsville outscored the Maroons 26-13 in the fourth quarter.

Belleville West, which beat East St. Louis 67-60 in the Belleville East Regional championship game on Friday, ended its season at 20-9. The Maroons had their six-game winning streak snapped.

“I thought Belleville West played an excellent game and I thought they did a good job of defending us,” Waldo said. “They're well-coached and they're well-prepared and they got athletes and that's hard to play against. So I think you have to give them a lot credit. It was really hard to score against them.”

Edwardsville avoided a loss in the sectional semifinals for the second year in a row. Last year, the Tigers lost to Alton 63-59 in the sectional semifinals at Collinsville.

The Tigers beat the Redbirds 66-53 in the Class 4A Granite City Regional finals on Friday to earn a trip to Collinsville on Tuesday.

EHS beat Belleville West for the second time this season. The two teams played in front of a standing room only crowd that included Kansas State men's basketball coach Bruce Weber. The Tigers beat Belleville West for the second time this season.

“It's always good,” Marinko said. “We've seen them twice before and they're a hard team to play against and they know everything about us, but I thought we did a great job of executing late in the game in the fourth quarter.”

CLASS 4A OTTAWA SECTIONAL

Semifinals at Collinsville High

EDWARDSVILLE 56, BELLEVILLE WEST 43

Tigers 15 8 7 26 -- 56

Maroons 8 13 9 13 -- 43

Edwardsville -- Jack Marinko 4, Mark Smith 31, Oliver Stephen 8, A.J. Epenesa 11, Caleb Strohmeier 2. 2FG-18 3FG-3 FT-11.

Belleville West -- DeAndre Jackson 2, Will Lanxon 3, Dalton Fox 4, Elijah Powell 9, Tyler Dancy 15, EJ Liddell 10. 2FG-15 3FG-2 FT-7.