BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigers top O'Fallon to win fourth straight game

Edwardsville's boys basketball team is heating up as its regular season comes down to its final days.

The Tigers won their fourth straight game after beating the O'Fallon Panthers 67-42 on Tuesday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. They improved to 17-8 overall and 9-4 in Southwestern Conference play with one regular season game remaining.

Edwardsville, which takes over sole possession of second place in the conference standings, wraps up its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Belleville East. The Tigers beat the Lancers 54-38 in the last meeting on Dec. 5.

Four EHS players finished in double figures against O'Fallon on Tuesday. Jack Marinko scored 17 points, R.J. Wilson had 15, Caleb Strohmeier finished with 13 and Malik Robinson added 11. Wilson and Strohmeier each had 11 rebounds.

The Tigers could face O'Fallon again in the O'Fallon Regional next week. Edwardsville is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and plays either O'Fallon or Althoff in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. The Panthers and Althoff square off in a quarterfinal game on Monday.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Highland 51, Civic Memorial 49

Belleville West 82, Alton 55

East St. Louis 78, Granite City 63