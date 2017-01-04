BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers topple East Side at home

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers moved to the top of the class on Tuesday in the Southwestern Conference.

With a 66-55 win over the East St. Louis Flyers at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium, the Tigers improved to 12-1 overall and 4-1 in the SWC and drew even with the Flyers. East Side is now 9-5 and 4-1 after Tuesday's loss. Alton, which beat Collinsville 56-50 in overtime Tuesday, makes it a trio atop the SWC at 4-1.

It was Mark Smith that elevated EHS once again on Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 26 points with 16 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

It took awhile for Smith to get going. With the absence of teammate A.J. Epenesa, who will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in Texas on Saturday, Smith started the game playing with his back to the basket. He's used to facing the hoop and penetrating with Epenesa there, but he was up to the challenge.

“They had a little guy on me so coach (Mike Waldo) said they were going to try and get the ball inside to me in the post and try to attack them off the dribble,” Smith said. “I wasn't used to playing with my back to the basket, but I thought I did a pretty good job getting my teammates the ball. I tried to kick it out to the open man when they came and doubled or get to the free throw line.

“I thought we played really well without (Epenesa). We rebounded well and it was a good test for us. They've got Jeremiah (Tilmon) who is going to Illinois, he's an All-American and he's really good in the paint. I thought we did an excellent job guarding him, doubling him and not letting him make shots and get rebounds.”

The 6-foot-11 Tilmon went to the bench early with two fouls in the first quarter and finished the game with only 8 points. He fouled out with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

He picked up his fourth foul at mid court and when he did he took out his frustrations by nonchalantly kicking the basketball to the other end of the court. He was quickly given a technical foul for his fifth, forcing him to leave the game.

“That was a huge factor,” East St. Louis head coach Phillip Gilbert said. “He is who he is. We had to try and fill that void and we couldn't. He has to do a better job of controlling his emotions as a basketball player. I tell him all the time, 'You're going to see stuff like this for the rest of your life as long as you play basketball. You've just got to roll with it and continue to play basketball and not feed into the other things. Just play your game, be the dominant force that you know how to be.'”

With Tilmon out of the contest it allowed Edwardsville to sag out and guard the perimeter more heavily to limit East St. Louis.

“(Tilmon) is an excellent player and you really have to spend two players to defend him and he's really a hard guy to guard,” EHS coach Mike Waldo said. “I thought our guys did a good job tonight of defending him and double teaming him when we could.

“(With him out) it became a different defend, we had to defend the perimeter more than the post and their perimeter is hard to defend, too. They had three different guys make 3s and that's always hard to defend.”

The game was tight early. East Side's Reyondus Estes sank a 3-pointer to tie the game 11-11 at the 1:13 mark of the first quarter, but Edwardsville owned a 16-13 lead when the frame ended.

Kerion Chairs of the Flyers sparked a 9-0 run with his basket at the end of the first quarter. When Terrence Hargrove hit a trey at the 6:13 mark of the second, East Side led 20-16.

EHS responded with an 11-0 spree of its own. Caleb Strohmeier started it with a pair of buckets and Smith capped it with two free throws with 2:23 left in the half. It left the Tigers in front 27-20.

But the Flyers came right back. They closed out the half on a 6-0 spurt to cut it to 27-26 heading into the locker room.

“East St. Louis is a very good team and they're hard to stop and obviously they're a hard team to defend and they're a hard team to score against,” Waldo said. “Offensively we were able to find the open player, our second or third option and I thought our guys did an excellent job of that. Runs in basketball, that's just one of those things where guys make shots.”

When Estes got a steal and a basket at the 4:26 mark of the third quarter, East Side only trailed 33-32, but that's when the wheels came off. Tilmon picked up his fourth and fifth fouls and Smith hit both shots from the free throw line to extend the Edwardsville lead to 35-32.

When the third quarter closed EHS was ahead 41-34. Nathan Kolesa scored a basket right before the buzzer.

The Flyers weren't able to get closer than four points in the fourth quarter. Chairs hit a trey at 5:59 to cut it to 43-39, but it was as close as they could get.

The Tigers were 13 of 14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, with Smith going 10-for-10 from the line. Smith provided the exclamation point with 39.3 seconds to go with an explosive one-handed dunk that got the huge crowd in attendance riled up.

“I wanted it,” Smith said of the dunk. “It was kind of the icing on the cake... I thought we showed a lot of mental toughness pulling out a win like that against a team like East St. Louis.”

Gilbert thought the Flyers fell short on their mental toughness on Tuesday.

“We've just got to step up and fight adversity,” he said. “We can't let people get under our skin and let the officials dictate the game. We've just got to continue to play our game and play a better game... Tonight, hat's off to the superior team. We just didn't make plays when we needed to.”

Edwardsville is back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. O'Fallon, while East Side competes in the Highland Shootout at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in a showdown with Althoff.

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 55

Flyers 13 13 8 21 — 55

Tigers 16 11 14 25 — 66

Tigers (12-1, 4-1) — Jack Marinko 9, Mark Smith 26, Oliver Stephen 15, Caleb Strohmeier 9, Nathan Kolesa 7. 2FG — 16 3FG — 5 FT — 19 PF — 14.

Flyers (9-5, 4-1) — Kerion Chairs 13, Reyondus Estes 14, Arthur Carter 10, Jeremiah Tilmon 8, Terrence Hargrove 10. 2FG — 16 3FG — 5 FT — 8 PF — 21.