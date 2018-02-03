BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigers tumble vs. Flyers

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — The third time was the charm for the East St. Louis Flyers on Friday in Edwardsville.

After the Tigers defeated the Flyers 57-53 at East St. Louis and 63-52 at the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville, they fell to East Side 47-36 on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

With the loss EHS dipped to 12-8 overall and 5-4 in the Southwestern Conference. It was the Tigers’ third straight loss overall and also their third consecutive loss in league play. The Flyers moved to 10-9 overall and 5-5 in the SWC.

Edwardsville had its chances. With 5:15 to play in the game EHS’ Jack Marinko hit a rainbow floater in the lane to cut it to 36-34. It was as close as the Tigers had been since the first quarter, but East Side answered when Terrence Hargrove sank his own 1-handed floater in traffic at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter to push it to 38-34.

EHS couldn’t get closer than 4 points the rest of the way.

Malik Robinson of the Tigers had a steal and a basket with 1:28 to play to dwindle the deficit to 40-36. Imunique Williams responded with a field goal and was fouled, but couldn’t complete the 3-point play, leaving East St. Louis ahead 42-36.

East Side was whistled for a lane violation on a free throw attempt with 36.4 seconds to play, but as Edwardsville earned possession it was called for traveling to turn it right back over.

The Tigers never scored again, as the Flyers finished the game on a 7-0 scoring spree to secure the win.

East St. Louis controlled the clock late in the game, running offense and playing patient basketball. That coupled with its superb defensive effort — especially in the first half — was the difference in the win.

EHS took a 2-0 lead to start the game on a basket by R.J. Wilson, but it proved to be its only lead of the game. East Side answered with a 9-0 series to go up 9-2 with 2:57 to play in the first quarter and led 13-4 at the frame’s end.

Jaylon Tuggle of the Tigers nailed a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to cut it to 13-7. Twice EHS whittled it to 4 on shots from Tuggle and Caleb Strohmeier at 15-11 and 17-13, but a 6-0 spurt by the Flyers raised their lead to 23-13 with 1:56 to play. It was their first double digit lead of the game.

Strohmeier scored with 0.6 seconds to play in the first half to send Edwardsville into the break down 23-15.

East Side roared out of the locker room with an 8-0 run to begin the third quarter and push its lead to 32-15.

That’s when the Tigers came to life. They responded with a 13-0 scoring spree of their own to slice it to 32-28 with 2:17 to go in the third. Marinko nailed a pair of 3-pointers and was fouled beyond the arc, making all 3 of his free throws to account for 9 points on the run.

East Side held off EHS though to take a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter and staved off the comeback attempt down the stretch to earn the win.

Marinko led all scorers on the night with 15 points after scoring just 2 in the first half. Other Tigers to score were, Strohmeier with 10, Tuggle with 5, Wilson with 4 and Robinson with 2.

East St. Louis was led by 10 points each from Joe Reece and Eric Rogers, while Hargrove chipped in with 9 for good measure.

Edwardsville is now idle until 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 when it heads to Granite City for a SWC showdown.

× Mike Waldo 2-3-18 Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo talks about the good game plan of East St. Louis on Friday during the Tigers' 47-36 loss to the Flyers as well as EHS' strong effort to cut it to a 2-point deficit in the fourth quarter.